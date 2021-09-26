Global Village: Discovering Fado, the mournful ballads of Portugal

With our borders closed, New Zealand feels more remote than ever, but we’re still part of the team of seven billion that is planet Earth. We may be confined to our little corner of the world for the time being, but we’re doing ourselves a disservice if we act like it no longer exists. In this series, we’ll shine a light on people around the globe doing things that make the world a better place. And of the places, experiences, traditional cultures and travel moments that have the power to surprise, delight and remind us just how lucky we all are to call this world home. Think of this as inspiration for when our borders finally open.

A sombre tenor cuts through the brisk spring air as we wander down the winding and cobbled streets of Bairro Alto in Lisbon. We strain our ears, turn around and head down a back alley towards the sound. We find ourselves outside a narrow, closed door. The sign reads Mascote da Atalaia. Like a siren’s call, we’re lured in by the distinct timbre and trill of a Portuguese guitar.

We force our way into a dimly-lit room, packed with tables and chairs, elbows in the way, knees tucked uncomfortably under too-small, wobbly tables. The air is thick with the scent of ginjinha (Portugal’s signature tart, sweet cherry liqueur), grilled sardines, cigarettes and drugstore hair gel. There are couples, a few families and plenty of friends.

We're lucky enough to spot a small table in the corner and squeeze past the crowd, feeling like we’ve barged into a local’s living room.

Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images A Fado singer performs at Bohemia restaurant in Alfama, Lisbon.

READ MORE:

* The pandemic made us reconsider everyday life. We shouldn't take that for granted

* NZ's not unsexy, it just plays hard to get

* Escorted tour runs like clockwork through Spain and Portugal

* Lisbon, Portugal places to eat: Cervejaria Ramiro has all that is great about seafood

* Things to do in Lisbon: Twenty reasons to visit Portugal's capital city



A tall, dark-haired man stands in the corner with a microphone, accompanied by another seated with his guitar. It's intimate, like we've stumbled onto a private performance.

The man’s voice is strong, clear, and commanding, then falters and breaks. The emotion is palpable, almost awkward. Like we’re witnessing something that should be private. We don't understand the words, but minutes feel like hours and as the last chord is struck, the room erupts into applause and, we find ourselves quickly wiping away a stray tear.

We've chanced upon a performance of Fado (translating to “fate”, or “destiny”) – a soulful music genre that is best described as the soundtrack to Lisbon. The ballads tell tales of heartbreak, lost love, and unbridled passion, its origins dating back as far as the 19th century.

Getty Images People dining during Fado performance at Faya.

Stories say the genre was borne amongst fishermen and sailors from the port districts of Alfama, Bairro Alto and Mouraria. Far from home and their loved ones, they poured their longing or ‘saudade’ into music. Today you can experience it in any Fado House, pub, restaurant or café in Lisbon. If you chance upon an authentic performance, it's raw, intense, achingly beautiful, and entirely worthy of its Unesco World Heritage status.

“Fado is an intimate dialogue between the artist and the audience,” fadista Marco Rodrigues told Conde Nast Traveler. “You may not understand the words, but if you listen, you will feel the meaning.”

He’s not wrong. It’s been four years since we spent 48 hours in Lisbon, yet those soulful, sultry tones still occupy space in my travel memories.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Check safetravel.govt.nz prior to travelling to stay updated on the latest travel advisories.