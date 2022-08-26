The 10 best European islands you should visit

This article was published by Australia’s traveller.com.au and is republished with permission.

Europe's islands cover a wide range of experiences. Some are simple beach destinations, but others are all about food, wine, heritage and buzzing cities. And some brim with natural beauty, even when you step away from the coast. There are hundreds of European islands to choose from but, sticking to one per country, here are ten of the best…

Sicily

Where? Italy

The largest island in the Mediterranean has an inviting food and wine scene, plus genuine city break options. Palermo has proper urban energy, plus a gold-swathed cathedral, while Siracusa lays on the picturesque charm and archaeological sites. But what really makes Sicily stand apart is the big, active volcano in the middle. Tours to Mount Etna head through the fertile slopes and lava fields. See visitsicily.info

Ibiza

Where? Spain

One of the Balearic Islands off the west coast of Spain, Ibiza once had a reputation as a hippy hangout. The alternative lifestylers are still there, and the island tends to surprise with just how beautiful its coastline is, but these days Ibiza is synonymous with clubbing. Europe's high temple of dance music plays host to several massive clubs, blasting out the beats day and night.

See Ibiza.travel

Supplied Ibiza is synonymous with clubbing.

Corsica

Where? France

Corsica has several elegant towns and villages dotted around its coast. But this French island's soul and appeal really lies in the forested, mountainous interior. As a result, it tends to be a more adventurous sort of tourist that picks Corsica out. It's a walking holiday hotspot, while the mountain biking trails and horse-riding opportunities also lure visitors away from the Mediterranean Sea. See visit-corsica.com

Crete

Where? Greece

The largest of the Greek Island has, of course, plenty of beach resorts. But it scores strongly on natural wonders and cultural heritage. Samariá Gorge has a strong claim to being the largest gorge in Europe, and the 16km hike through it is immensely satisfying. Elsewhere, you'll find several remnants of the ancient Minoan civilisation. The Palace of Knossos, next to Cretan capital Heraklion, is the top dog. See incrediblecrete.gr

Gatsi Crete is the largest of the Greek Islands.

Margaret Island

Where? Hungary

This river island in the middle of the Danube is the perfect place to spend a summer's day in Budapest. It's one big pedestrianised park, with various sections that'll appeal to different people. You can plump for the open-air concert stage, the monastery and convent ruins, the thermal bath complex or the rose garden. Novelty transport fans, meanwhile, won't be able to resist pootling around on the giant reclining bikes. See budapestinfo.hu

Spitsbergen

Where? Norway

Deep inside the Arctic Circle, Spitsbergen is the main island of the Svalbard archipelago. This glacier-covered land of ice and snow is an extraordinary place for spotting wildlife – particularly polar bears and wild reindeer. But it also offers up an extraordinary range of adventurous activities. Snowshoeing, dog-sledding, cross-country skiing, night time snowmobiling and kayaking around icebergs are all on the menu. See visitsvalbard.com

Supplied An arctic spring in south Spitsbergen, Norway.

Skye

Where? Scotland

There are other Scottish islands that are arguably more beautiful, but Skye is a fantastic all-rounder. The Three Chimneys restaurant offers Michelin-starred dining, while whisky-lovers can visit the Torabhaig and Talisker distilleries. The energetic can tackle the mountainous walking trails, while animal lovers can head out on tour boats to see dolphins and sea eagles. See isleofskye.com

Hvar

Where? Croatia

In all honesty, you can pick from dozens of Croatian islands along the Adriatic coast. But Hvar tends to have a glam factor that the others can't quite match. Hvar's walled old town provides the photo opportunities, while scores of yachts moor in the bays. Swanky accommodation and flashy restaurants are the name of the game on Hvar, although you can also nip into the countryside to visit the much more low-key wineries. See visithvar.hr

Gozo

Where? Malta

Malta's second island packs in a lot to a relatively small space. The craggy coastline throws up several surprises, such as the red sands of Ramla Bay and the Inland Sea, a rock-surrounded lagoon popular with divers. Numerous caves and snorkelling spots are balanced by historic sites, such as the neolithic Ggantija Temples and the fortress-like citadel in the central town of Victoria. See visitgozo.com

Supplied A swimming hole near the world famous Azure Window in Malta is a popular spot for scuba divers.

Saaremaa

Where? Estonia

Now for something a little different… Saaremaa is the second largest island in the Baltic Sea. It is home to several very traditional villages and the sort of spa resorts that feel po-facedly obsessed with health rather than relaxation. The medieval, moat-surrounded Kuressaare Castle is the star attraction, although you can plump for weird and mysterious at the almost 3,500-year-old Kaali meteorite field. See visitsaaremaa.ee

Zealand

Where? Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark on the Nyhavn Canal. credit: istock one time use for Traveller only Photo: iStock

The biggest island in the Baltic Sea is one that most probably don't realise is an island in the first place. That's because Zealand is the island with Copenhagen on. But aside from one of Europe's coolest cities – with Scandinavia's best food scene – there's Hamlet's castle at Helsingor, the World Heritage-listed cliffs at Stevns Klint and the excellent Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde. See visitdenmark.com

Disclosure: David Whitley has been a guest of the Ibiza and Scotland tourism authorities.

