Atrium Platinum, Greece: This one-stop mega resort is all about the pools

Summer seems to last forever on the Greeks Islands, and Rhodes, the main island of the dozen that comprise the Dodecanese, is typically first base for visitors flying in from Athens. Some stray to smaller isles, while others drop anchor at a resort like the Atrium Platinum, where everything you need is poolside…

The place

The Atrium Platinum five-star hotel is one of three Atrium branded resort-style hotels on Rhodes and centrally located on Ixia Bay. The other two – the Atrium Palace and the Atrium Prestige, are much further away from the city of Rhodes itself.

Ixia Bay is a happy medium between the airport, the ports and the jaw-droppingly beautiful mediaeval ‘Old Town’ (a Unesco World Heritage site and a place they say every traveller should visit at least once on their earthly tours.)

No surprise then that for tourists wanting a well-located, ‘check in and forget the hassles’-type holiday, the Atrium Platinum is an all-ages, one-stop mega experience.

The space

It’s all about the pools, they go on forever. By my reckoning there’s about half an acre of them at the resort. Plus some suites share their own large pool and yet more have private pools. And where you have pools, you have sun loungers.

Forget those mad dash morning scenes at Spanish resorts where everyone sprints to grab the prime spots, here there are more than enough for every oil-basted body. Restaurants? Yes, all five of them!

Room rates include the epic buffet breakfast, a selection so vast I barely got past the scrambled eggs. And the amenities list is extensive: spas, gym, hair salon, yoga classes, tennis and squash courts, a mini market in case you forgot your sunscreen – even billiards.

The room

Supplied Atrium Platinum has 300 rooms.

We had a Superior Family Suite Sea View, which, besides a view out over the dreamy Med to Turkey, overlooked the endless pool area. It also had the added benefit of two bathrooms (‘his and hers’ as they quickly became!).

The welcoming gift of a fruit platter, wine and water was a nice touch. The super king bed was extra comfy, the space generously large and the spa bath (in ‘her’ bathroom!) is a great place to unwind after, well, a hard day’s relaxing poolside.

The amenities

Supplied The resort has an impressive spa – with its own pool.

All rooms have the de riguer essentials: large flat-screen TV, bar fridge, Atrium Platinum robes, iron, safe and decent wi-fi. The bathroom products were made with Fair Trade olive oil, which I liked.

The food

There’s as much chance of you going hungry at the Atrium Platinum as the Acropolis being turned into a Bunnings. All tastes are catered for at the main Archipelagos restaurant, which hosts the breakfast buffet, offering everything from freshly cooked waffles to sushi.

The other on-site restaurants (Elia, Tramonto, Porfyra and Koi) feature Greek, Italian and Asian cuisines, including fine dining options.

Supplied Atrium Platinum’s pool complex is arranged around a central bar.

Worth stepping out for

The star of the show is the Rhodes Old Town and while the main cobble-stoned streets can be thick with tourists, step into the quiet side lanes and you can wander this history-soaked maze for hours. We also had a wonderful night at a pretty courtyard restaurant just by the Old Town called, appropriately enough, Restaurant Wonder (check it out at restaurantwonder.gr).

Then, of course there are any number of beaches around the island, if you for some inexplicable reason need to drag yourself away from the hotel pools.

Worth staying in for

With plenty happening around the hotel, it’s impossible to pick out one thing. Lobster night on a Thursday? Greek music and dancing on a Tuesday? The hotel is so much like a cruise ship, with an ongoing programme of events and entertainments, you half expect Captain Stubbing to appear and say that Gopher is putting on a reggae night. (Actually, reggae night is Saturday!)

The highlight

Did I mention the pools? Of course no self-respecting mega-pool would be complete without a bar, and the Atrium Platinum’s pool complex is arranged around the central watering hole, so to speak, where the cocktails are good and the service is to your sun lounger.

The lowlight

Michael Lamb The hotel is located next to the beachfront.

In such a large hotel – it boasts 300 rooms – you can imagine it’s hard to detail every crevice with artistry, so the corridors are a little austere in the aesthetics department. But they are just for getting places after all, so it doesn’t matter that much.

The verdict

For those who want to have everything on tap and to focus on their tan, the Atrium Platinum has you covered. For families it’s a nirvana where the kids can vanish into the grounds and find their own section of pool to hang out in.

Essentials

Rates start at around NZD$350 a night for a Deluxe Sea View room, including the buffet breakfast. The hotel also offers deals that include a rental car, plus half or full board (ie lunch and lunch/dinner). See: atriumplatinum.gr