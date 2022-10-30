Antwerp’s Royal Museum of Fine Arts reopens after huge restoration

The art world has been waiting for the opening of The Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium for more than a decade.

Now, at last, the largest museum in Flanders (known by its acronym as KMSKA) has flung open its doors with a weekend festival celebrating seven centuries of art in a radically expanded setting.

It has been a long gestation for KMSKA following conception of an ambitious plan by Rotterdam-based KAAN Architects, in 2004, to create two worlds within one monumental edifice.

A new white-cubed museum now rises as an autonomous entity hidden within four painstakingly restored courtyards in the heart of the historic neo-classical building that was closed to the public in 2011.

The expansion provides 40% more exhibition space with bright white halls, far-reaching sightlines, long staircases and varying gradations of daylight.

The original building (circa 1890) has been revamped with sympathy to the scale and weight of past centuries; the craftsman's hand still visible in the age and wear, oak and wax, brushstrokes and plasterwork retained to convey ancient grandeur.

"At a certain point I had to explain to the plasterer not to make the walls too smooth, the parquet installers not to close the gaps," says Walter Hoogerwerf, restoration project leader. "Beautiful but not perfect, matching the monument."

The KMSKA is one of Europe's leading art museums. The entire collection runs to 8400 objects and 650 significant works from the 14th to 20th century have been moved – frame by frame, pedestal by pedestal – into the new gallery spaces.

Two vast halls are dedicated to Antwerp's most famous painters – Peter Paul Rubens and Anthony van Dyck – while masterpieces by Simone Martini, Antonello da Messina, Jan van Eyck, Rogier van der Weyden, Henry Van de Velde, Amedeo Modigliani, Rene Magritte and James Ensor are displayed across the galleries.

While KMSKA was under construction, 4000 masterpieces were loaned to national and international galleries, viewed by an estimated 6.7 million art lovers around the globe. Colossal artworks that were too big or too fragile to move were transported through hatches in the floor to conservation areas within the museum in a heroic effort worthy of an epic painting all by itself.

