Nafplio: The beautiful coastal town where Athenians go for their holidays

As the sun sets on another ridiculously gorgeous Athens day, we’re sitting at a rooftop bar in the charming Pláka area, just below the Acropolis, cold beers at hand. That’s when the thought occurs: given Athens is so alluring, where do Athenians go for their holidays?

Asking around gets the same answer: Nafplio, a coastal town on the Peloponnese, a scant one and a half hours’ drive away.

Curiously Nafplio - or Nafplion to the locals - was actually the first capital of modern Greece, following the successful War of Independence in the 1820s. That bitter conflict saw the Greeks wrest themselves away from the Ottoman Empire after over 400 long, dark years of occupation. (Poor Ottomans, put their feet up for five minutes and lost everything!)

We had to see what this storied place was all about, so I called the rental car company, and the next morning we were on our way.

Michael Lamb Nafplio is like Athens in miniature.

And that’s the thing: heading to northern Europe is spendy for Greeks, and they can’t possibly be bothered re-conquering Turkey, so why leave the country when you can drive a couple of hours to somewhere amazing?

And historic. En route to Nafplio we stop at Epidaurus, an astonishing town to rival Delphi. Considered the birthplace of Asklepios, the healing god, back in the 3rd and 4th centuries AD this was a busy retreat, with doctors tending to patients from all over Greece.

To pay tribute to Asklepios and encourage his merciful forbearance, games and performances were staged. The beautifully preserved amphitheatre holds a remarkable 14,000 people, and is renowned for its acoustic perfection.

Michael Lamb Amphitheatre at Epidaurus.

Tragically, that also means extroverted tourists taking turns trying out their ‘singing’ voices, with fingernails down blackboard results. Over at the running track, things were more tranquil: it was remarkable to see the stone pavers of the starting line, complete with angled stone starting blocks for the sprinters, still intact after all these centuries.

While days could be spent at Epidaurus, too soon it was time to make the short, 30-minute onward drive to Nafplio.

The town is like Athens in miniature: layers of history, museums, picturesque streets, great food and fewer crowds than the current capital or the more over-run islands. All presided over by the local equivalent of an acropolis: the formidable Palamidi Fortress.

We pitch up at a boutique guest house called the Silo Luxury Rooms, a stone’s throw from the waterfront, deciding this proximity to the gentle waters of the Gulf of Argolis is already a coup de grâce over Athens.

Michael Lamb The Nafplio market.

Our host, the ebullient Georgia, takes me by the arm and leads me up the road to organise car parking, chattering away like an old friend. I get the brief on which restaurants to try, the best swimming spots, how the market is on the next day… all in the space of our three-minute walk.

Any town that shoves most of the cars to the fringes is a place I like, and the old town of Nafplio is made for wandering. Down on the waterfront locals and tourists mingle in the evening sun, with nothing more to onerous in mind than picking a restaurant for dinner.

Our pre-dinner walk, though, takes us on through the middle of town, past the old railway station. There, a rusting locomotive stands marooned in the sand trap of its own demise, an immobile reminder of better days for the rail system. We cut away from the historic centre, headed for the ‘best rated’ restaurant in Nafplio, at least according to that old sawhorse Tripadvisor.

Michael Lamb View of Nafplio from Palamidi Fortress.

The Pidalio Tavern doesn’t let us down; a low-key joint in an unremarkable stretch of ‘new town’. Footpath tables are separated from the street by slatted screens, and as the evening sun angles in, we settle in to eat.

A good menu is one where you struggle to choose between what’s on offer, rather than strain to choose one dish you crave, and this one is the former. The hive mind of Tripadvisor is on point: fall-apart 24 hour slow cooked lamb, delicious stuffed squid, the fresh house salad and crispy tomato croquettes. As with so many of these places, the house white is super quaffable and cheap.

We need the sustenance. Next morning, after a walk through the market to gather supplies for a self-catering lunch (Greek salad of olives, feta, oregano, beautiful plump tomatoes, crisp red onions), we take on the Palamidi Fortress.

Michael Lamb An abandoned train in Nafplio.

It was built by the Venetians in 1714 to preside over their seaborne empire and keep an eye on the Turks. Getting there means tackling the famous, tortuous 999 steps up the hill (actually only 857 but feels like about 2000). As we huff our way up, we are now treading in the wake of Theodoros Kolokotronis, Nafplio’s most famous forefather.

A local ‘kleft’, or warlord, who rose to become one of the leading lights in the battle to usurp the Ottomans, Kolokotronis eventually ran foul of his own allies and was thrown in a dungeon inside the fortress. This cruel, dark stone hole is now the main attraction for curious tourists. Kolokotronis rotted away in there for almost a year.

If that’s all a bit gloomy for a town billed as one of the romantic in Greece, the big views out over the Gulf of Argolis erase any darkness.

Michael Lamb View of Bourtzi Castle.

We head back down to the Old Town - correctly called Acronauplia - and find a cafe for a cool, homemade lemonade. The season is almost over but a smattering of tourists window-shop the boutiques, looking more well-heeled than backpacker.

Nafplio may be a new name on the destination map to us, but the truth is the town has slowly been building up a fanbase among the Euro-glitterati for some time. The types usually found idling along the Riviera have added it to their summer schedule. And the celebs are arriving too: Kate Hudson famously Instagrammed it last year, and the town now holds an international film festival.

While just walking these dreamy streets or hanging out in the town gathering spot of Syntagma Square are reason enough to go, Nafplio has even more to offer in side trips. There are the afternoon wine tastings in the vineyards of Nemea about a 20 minutes’ drive away, or excursions across the bay, including to the smaller, super photogenic, Venetian island fortress of Bourtzi.

Michael Lamb The small Peloponnesian town has it all.

The next morning we’ll be heading off north towards Patras, stopping en route to explore the ruins of Mycenae, a major centre of early Greek civilisation with a hundred more stories to tell - another perfect day trip from Nafplio.

But for now there’s more swimming to be done at the rock-fringed sea pool a few minutes’ walk along the waterfront from our rooms. No tourists there, just locals, mostly retirees, unrolling their towels, ready to spend an afternoon chatting and bathing.

A light breeze springs up, taking the edge off the heat and we do what most visitors do when the sights are seen, the wine drunk and the restaurants yet to open for another night: we simply laze in the sun in this small Peloponnesian town that has it all.