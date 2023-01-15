Switzerland mountain trains: Six of the best alpine rail trips

RIGI-KULM RAILWAY

Although a new generation of golden coloured trains was launched last year, sacrificing the romance of the former rattling red trains, Europe's oldest mountain railway is still a classic that propels you in short time to sublime 360-degree views over a mosaic of lakes and snow-encrusted Alps.

Although far from the highest alpine vantage point (1797 metres), the scenery is unbeatable, oxygen abundant and you aren't confined to a viewing platform, since a 50-kilometre ridge of meadows and forests unfolds for your hiking or sledging pleasure.

The line occasionally runs steam locomotives and vintage carriages, generally on Wednesdays. See rigi.ch

READ MORE:

* 10 of the world's coolest train lines

* The 10 best train trips to add to your bucket list

* On the UNESCO World Heritage Bernina Express from Switzerland to Italy



JUNGFRAU RAILWAY

123rf Jungfraujoch, Kleine Scheidegg, Grindelwald, Switzerland.

Consider a round trip from Interlaken via Grindelwald for open alpine vistas, then back via Lauterbrunnen for a textbook glaciated valley draped in waterfalls.

The lines meet at Eiger Glacier Station, from which you're hauled through the Eiger's belly – though windows in its north face provide icy panoramas on a quick train stop.

The 3454-metre summit complex overlooks the Aletsch Glacier, half the Alps and landscapes that stretch to Germany.

You can cut your travel time on this long ride – two hours each way – by using the spectacular new Eiger Express cable car for part of the journey. See jungfrau.ch

LUCERNE-INTERLAKEN EXPRESS

123rf Train passing bridge over the river near Interlaken.

This sedate train ride won't take you to dizzying summits, only across the lowly Brunig Pass at 1013 metres.

But do yourself a favour: the country scenery is gorgeous as you roll along the shores of Lake Brienz and through the original Swiss heartland, past a series of small lakes in green valleys where cowbells clank and church spires rise above shingled chalet roofs.

With trains running every hour, you'll be tempted to hop off for a short hike. At Alpnach you can connect to the Mount Pilatus train, which ascends on the world's steepest rack railway line. See zentralbahn.ch

BERNINA EXPRESS

123rf Bernina Express of Rhaetian Railway running on the Viaduct.

A symphony of snowy scenery accompanies you on this rail trip between ancient town Chur and Alp Grum in Switzerland's southeast corner.

The journey starts with castles, orchards and vineyards but soon corkscrews over bridges and through tunnels into the high Alps with views of the jagged Bernina Range.

The Montebello Curve allows you to photograph the front of the train against glaciers and snow peaks before you pass glacial lakes and reach Europe's highest rail crossing (2253 metres).

The railway line's century-old engineering, which is as impressive as the landscapes, is World Heritage listed. See rhb.ch

GORNERGRAT RAILWAY

123rf Gornergrat Railway with Matterhorn peak, Zermatt, Switzerland.

Not long out of Zermatt, cogwheels grind and you're pressed against the back of your seat as this red train clanks past chalets and cow pastures, then the larch forests that make this ride a colour explosion in autumn.

Eventually the train gains enough height to eyeball the snow peaks. The icy hatchet of the Matterhorn commands attention, but glaciers and the Monte Rosa massif are magnificent too. Gornergrat (3089 metres) merits a lingering terrace lunch, although hiking trails meander in all directions.

The railway remains open all winter; ski runs start at halfway station Riffelalp. See gornergrat.ch

GLACIER EXPRESS

123rf The Poschiavo lake seen from the Bernina Express train, in winter with snow.

This panoramic tourist train runs between chic resorts Zermatt and St Moritz via 29 bridges, 91 tunnels and a vertical geography of valleys, gorges and ice-encased peaks that take eight hours to negotiate.

The first half, though dramatic, hugs the valley and is out of sight of glaciers; the most splendid section starts at Andermatt and offers expansive views of snowfields and mountains.

A short section through a gorge that corrals the foaming young Rhine is wild and beautiful, while the Albula Valley sends the tracks into dizzying spirals that cross elegant, vertigo-inducing viaducts. See glacierexpress.ch

Brian Johnston travelled as a guest of Switzerland Tourism (myswitzerland.com) and Swiss Travel System (swisstravelsystem.com).

- traveller.com.au