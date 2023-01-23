Greece before the start of the hippy era

It was June 1965 when we drove away from the spectacular Amalfi Coast. My friend and I were eager to get to Greece but first we had the challenging drive through the mountains of Southern Italy. There was very little traffic as we wound up and up on dusty, ill-formed roads and our faithful mini-van handled the terrain well.

Somewhere in this sparsely inhabited area we came to a small village where a market was in full swing. As we were choosing tomatoes and lettuce the stallholder signalled “wait” before sending a young boy scurrying off.

A few minutes later the lad returned with fresh produce for us. We were extremely grateful as it appeared to be a very poor area. (About 40 years later my husband and I travelled though this area on excellent roads, staying overnight in nearby Matera which has reinvented itself as a fascinating tourist spot. No longer were impoverished villagers existing in caves carved out of the mountains. These had been turned into luxury hotels and cafés.)

A few days later we reached Brindisi and boarded the vehicular ferry, the “Egnatia.” Finally we were on our way to Greece. We broke the trip at the island of Corfu where we enjoyed a few days of relaxation. The locals were friendly, sharing fresh fruit and delicious pastries with us, advising us of the best places to swim and teaching us the energetic Greek dances. We were sorry to leave.

After rejoining the ferry we landed in Igoumenitsa on the mainland and bumped our way around barely formed roads with spectacular views of the sea way below.

There were few signs of inhabitation, but when we pulled into the side of the road for a picnic lunch a man and a small child appeared. They seemed to be intrigued by these dusty, foreign women. It was here we saw our first snake slithering across the road. Later we passed peasants working in the fields and a monk chasing a pig.

Bev Wood ‘Who are these foreign women?’ they were probably wondering.

Further on we crossed on a small ferry to Patras and headed for Olympia. What an amazing feeling being at the site of the original Olympic Games that were first held here thousands of years before.

We were taken to see the stadium and the fascinating museum with many relics from the past. There were few foreign tourists visiting and the locals welcomed us warmly. The elderly gentleman in the museum presented us with a white rose each and others shouted us glasses of retsina, a wine traditionally tasting of pine.

On to Sparta where we poked around the ruins of the theatre and reminisced about the battles fought in this area so long ago. We visited the ancient city of Mystras with its many ruins – palaces, convents and Byzantine churches. The views over the plains with Sparta in the middle and the great towering mountains still with a trace of snow were spectacular.

Bev Wood My friend with a Greek guard.

The following morning we came across a market, a colourful, noisy place, with fruit and vegetables piled high among hens in cages, eggs, and a couple of pigs stretched out asleep on the footpath. Weaving in and out amongst the clutter were people, donkeys, horses and carts.

Besides buying a few supplies we were plied with free samples, including my first taste of feta. I noted in my dairy that for breakfast we each had a bread roll, a small cake of chocolate, half glass of retsina and a heap of cherries. A balanced diet?

We were eager to get to Athens but the beaches and the sparkling sea in the Peloponnese kept us lingering, making the most of our time swimming, sunbathing and enjoying the local cuisine. How we loved eating fish straight from the sea, grilled to perfection and served simply with lemon.

Bev Wood The marina at Vouliagmeni, near Kavouri.

But we eventually made it to the fabulous city we’d first visited on a stopover when our ship from New Zealand had berthed at the nearby port of Piraeus. We had vowed to return, and so here we were a few months on.

It was every bit as grand and exciting as we had remembered. After meeting some locals who informed us there was a free camping area at Kavouri, a nearby beach, we headed there. It was an ideal place on the water’s edge.

Apart from a primitive toilet there were no other facilities. We kept clean-ish by swimming every day, and an occasional shower in the city where our salt encrusted hair briefly lost its straw like appearance. The proprietor at the beachside café kept us supplied with water and often shouted us delicious meals.

Bev Wood What a place to write letters. At the Acropolis in Athens.

When we arrived in mid-June there were very few campers. Occasionally other tourists discovered our secret paradise, but there were no sign of locals until their holiday season started. Then they descended on the camping ground in droves. Much to our amazement they arrived with everything bar the kitchen sink, even proper beds.

Many didn’t even have a tent, but slept out in the open. One family, with an elderly granddad who coughed and spluttered most nights, strung a tarpaulin between the trees almost on top of our camping spot. During the day Granddad wandered around the area selling pistachios, a new taste experience, and one I became addicted to.

From Kavouri it was easy to drive into Athens, so we had the best of both worlds, an ideal place to swim and sunbathe yet within easy distance of the wonders the city had to offer – the Acropolis where we sat on the steps which of course is now strictly forbidden, with good reason - the museums, the Parthenon, the bustling lanes of Plaka. And of course we couldn’t resist the fabulous ices and pastries. Baklava anyone?

Bev Wood Me trying to sell newspapers.

We felt like staying on and on but checking our bank balances we decided they desperately needed replenishing. When we saw an advertisement for people to sell the Athens News, an English language newspaper aimed at the tourists, we decided that was the answer. We were kitted out with white t-shirts with the newspaper’s name emblazoned across the front in black ribbon.

Was it before the age of screen-printing? The two of us headed for different parts of the city laden with bundles of the paper. We soon discovered this was not going to be the money-making solution we’d envisaged. The tourists we approached were either budget travellers like us, or were leaving Athens soon and had no interest in the paper.

When we compared notes after our first day of selling we realised it was costing us more to run the van into the city centre than we were earning. Imagine how displeased our employer was when the very next day we handed in our notice and our unflattering t-shirts.

The Greek Islands have always sounded romantic so we couldn’t leave Athens without visiting at least one. After leaving our mini-van ‘Min’ in storage at the port of Piraeus we boarded a ferry for Mykonos. It was just before the start of the hippy era.

Bev Wood A roadside encounter with two Greek boys.

We were introduced to sleeping on the beach by a couple of American college students, and from then on that is what we frequently did. Waking to the sound of the gentle slap of the waves on the sand and feeling the early rays of the sun on our skin was a magical experience.

After spending most of the days in the sea we were always ready for a good feed. Was it the very octopus we’d seen the fishermen thrashing on the rocks that was served to us at the beachside café? Whether it was or not, it was delicious.

After a few days on the island we knew it was time to move on. So back to Athens and back to our free camping ground for a few final nights. We farewelled the café owner, the man who sold us hot cheese pastries (tyropitas) for our breakfast, the pistachio seller and other new friends. We felt sad as we packed our few belongings into “Min” and headed out of Athens. There were more adventures to come…