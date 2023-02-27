Aqua Blu Boutique Hotel & Spa, Kos: Dreamy luxury in Greece's Dodecanese island chain

You could say Kos is a Goldilocks type of Greek island: not too big, not too small, just right. Out along Lambi Beach - and a brief three-minute taxi ride from the main township - the indulgent Aqua Blu Boutique Hotel & Spa is perfect for sinking into a lazy Kos idyll.

The place

Let’s face it, there are some formidably big resorts scattered around the Greek Islands, but the Aqua Blu is firmly boutique in scale. The total pool area likely rivals the whole hotel footprint - a pleasing ratio in anyone’s language.

There are actually 53 suites, though it’s hard to tell where they’re all stashed, it felt like there were half that number. Many have big sea views, some have private pools, all are beautifully appointed. The hotel also boasts the deluxe Tamaris Spa, featuring an indoor pool, Turkish hammam, Finnish sauna and offering a range of body treatments.

The space

The pools take centre stage here, with the hotel wrapped around them.

The ‘poolside experience’ (to coin a phrase), is mega luxe: super comfy loungers and plush daybeds ‘floating’ over the water. It’s all about baking in that gentle Mediterranean sun all day long.

The bar is adjacent so someone will deliver drinks and snacks with a flick of a sun-browned hand. Beyond the Med glistens and glitters, and if you tire of the pool, you can wander down to the beach club - more loungers, more sun and a big ‘blu’ sea to swim in.

The room

Supplied Aqua Blu Boutique Hotel & Spa, Kos, Greece.

The colour scheme could be described as ‘cocoa on cream’, which works beautifully in this climate. Ours was a double suite with a direct sea view.

Whilst compact at 25sqm, it was cleverly laid out with a dividing door that could be pulled across to separate the ablution areas from the main room - a masterful design touch for those who like extra privacy.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing opened out to a private terrace with a pleasing outlook over the Aegean, while the standard of the fit-out was first class all the way.

The amenities

I’m a sucker for a room with a bath when travelling, which is typically a grime-inducing business.

Other than that welcome feature, much thought had gone into getting all your usual amenities - from a useful work desk to a refreshments station - slotted tidily into the compact space.

Great wi-fi and the large television was rebated back into the wall to diminish its presence in the space - another nice touch.

The food

Supplied Rooms come with pleasing views over the Aegean.

The breakfast was stupendous - buffet tables groaning with every comestible you could hope for, from beautiful pastries to fresh Greek cheeses. The flourish was a huge frame of real honeycomb, dripping delicious honey you could slather on your toast or pastries.

If all that wasn’t enough, you can also order to your heart’s content from the breakfast menu. The breakfast terrace is sheltered yet sunny, and the service sweetly attentive. It was provided by a flotilla of young Greek girls delighted to be interacting with their guests and practising their nascent English as they topped up your freshly squeezed orange juice.

Tragically we didn’t get to try the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant, called Cuvée, but the menu looked suitably impressive: lobster served on black tagliolini with lime bisque and trout caviar anyone?

Worth stepping out for

We enjoyed visiting the old Neratzia Castle, a medieval pile by the harbour. For a start it’s free to enter, and has a crumbling, unfussed over feel. So many ruins these days are, well, a bit ruined by being saved.

In other words, everything gets labelled, preserved, itemised and guarded. If there’s someone in a booth wanting a few euros, it’s never the same.

But the Neratzia Castle is untouched and rambling; a romantic, atmospheric fortress with great views. Go early or late for the full effect.

Worth staying in for

Supplied It's easy to wander down to the beach club.

Has to be idling by the pool. The Greek sun is a gentle affair, so you can spend hours reading and dozing and absorbing as much vitamin D as your body can handle.

The highlight

We see a million sunsets in our lives but the best ones never fail to inspire awe. The Aqua Blu is perfectly positioned for an evening Med light show, as the dear old orb that sustains us dips below the island of Pserimos on the westerly horizon.

Cue a nightly cocktail of dusky oranges melding into iridescent blues. Now that’s something impossible to tire of - especially with a literal cocktail in hand.

The lowlight

You’d be hard pressed to pick holes in this one.

The beach location is out of the way a bit which means there’s nothing of note within walking distance, so if you like to be in amongst the action this may not be for you.

We had a hire car though, and a taxi back to town would only cost a few euros, so didn’t think it was a big deal.

The verdict

If you’re in search of a romantic five-star experience with luxury spa and dining options, and not too far from Kos Town, there’s very little to fault about the Aqua Blu offering.

The essentials

Rates start at around NZD$275 in the low season, up to around $650 in the high, with the fabulous breakfast included. The hotel is closed in winter and re-opens in April. See: aquabluhotel.gr

The writer stayed as guest of the hotel and Marketing Greece.