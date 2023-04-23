Centuries of heritage and tradition feature amid Europe's diverse and dynamic beer scene.

Here's where to head for the ultimate European beer adventure, and even if you're not able to travel to the Northern Hemisphere, innovative craft breweries across New Zealand are producing authentic spins on the continent's most storied brews.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Pilsner in Plzeň

Dubbed Pilsen in German, the world's most popular beer style was invented in the Czech Republic's fourth-largest city in 1842.

Join a tour of the historic Pilsner Urquell brewery, descending into underground tunnels where the refreshing golden beverage is 'lagered' (stored at a cool temperature).

After sampling nefiltrovaný pivo (unfiltered beer) straight from the barrel, continue on a walking tour exploring 500m of Plzeň's 11km-long subterranean labyrinth dating back to the 14th century.

Pilsen beer festival in the Old Town of Plzeň.

Adjacent is Plzeň's Brewery Museum and the Na Parkánu pub - 500ml of the city's finest is just $4.50.

Based on Waiheke Island, Alibi Brewing's traditional Bohemian pilsner is New Zealand's most authentic take on the original. The taproom is currently temporarily closed.

Dark lager in České Budějovice

From Plzeň it's two-hours southeast to České Budějovice, called Budweis when it was a German-speaking area, and another of the Czech Republic's important beer cities.

Immigrants to the United States co-opted the town's German name to launch Budweiser beer in 1876, but America's biggest-selling beer is just a watery and anodyne shadow of the real thing.

After a brewery tour, adjourn to the Budvarka Beer Hall and try the Budvar Tmavý Ležák (dark lager). Brewed with roasted malts, it's a throwback to when Czech beers where traditionally darker than golden-hued pilsner.

In New Zealand, Alibi Brewing's Temná Zima dark lager is crafted with Bohemian malt and traditional Saaz hops.

GERMANY

123rf German wiesse is now popular at craft breweries around the world.

Kölsch in Cologne

Straw-coloured and light in flavour, kölsch is the signature beer style of Germany's fourth-largest city, Cologne (Köln).

Bars serve the refreshing beer in slender 200ml glasses known as stanges (poles or rods), and it's local custom for bar staff to keep serving refills until patrons top their glass with a beer coaster to indicate 'no more, thanks'.

Popular destinations to enjoy kölsch include Brauerei Pfaffen, an historic tavern where the action overflows onto sunny terraces during summer, and the Früh Brauhaus in the shadow of Cologne's Gothic cathedral.

Kölsch-style beers to try in New Zealand include CloudBase from Nelson's Eddyline Brewery.

Rauchbier in Bamberg

Dark smoked beer from the famous Schlenkerla brewery in Bamberg.

Harnessing the distinctive flavour of malt dried over an open fire – usually made of beechwood logs – rauchbiers (smoked beers) are the traditional provenance of the Bavarian city of Bamberg.

Both celebrating centuries of production, Brauerei Schlenkerla (from 1678), and Brauerei Spezial (from 1536) maintain one of Europe's oldest brewing traditions.

Schlenkerla's beers occasionally make it to New Zealand bottleshops, but Brauerei Spezial's beers are only tapped on a hyper-local basis within 15km of the brewery.

Rauchbiers brewed in New Zealand – both ideal for pairing with a barbecue – include Pit Boss from Kāpiti-based North End Brewing, and Hot Rod from New Plymouth's Three Sisters Brewery.

Gose in Leipzig

Anton Ivanov Houses in the Old Town of Goslar.

Another German beer with centuries of heritage, gose (pronounced “goes-uh”) has been brewed around the Saxony city of Leipzig since the late-15th century.

Traditionally a refreshing and lightly sour wheat beer flavoured with salt and coriander, the style was almost abandoned following the nationalisation of East German breweries at the end of WWII.

Re-discovered by American craft brewers across recent decades, gose is now once again brewed locally in Leipzig, and in nearby Goslar, a medieval town of beautiful half-timbered buildings. Try it at the Brauhaus Goslar.

North End Brewing's Become the Ocean is New Zealand's best version of Leipzig's signature beer.

Berliner weisse in Berlin

Another intensely regional German beer now popular at craft breweries around the world, Berliner weisse is a tart wheat beer with a lower alcohol percentage of around 3-4%.

The most popular brand in Berlin is Kindl Weisse, served in the city's lakeside pubs and riverside beer gardens during summer.

Try it with a dash of himbeersirup (raspberry syrup) to balance the beer's traditional tartness. Ask for "mit Schuss" ''with syrup") when you order.

Matakana-based 8 Wired Brewing produce Cucumber Hippy, a Berliner weisse beer infused with cucumber, while Hippy Berliner is their refreshing mashup of an IPA and a Berliner weisse.

Hefeweizen and helles lager in Munich

Interior of the famous Hofbrauhaus pub in Munich.

With sprawling beer halls, including the wildly popular Hofbrauhaus, and the annual Oktoberfest beer festival, Munich is a perennial favourite for New Zealand travellers visiting Germany.

Signature beers to try include hefeweizen, a cloudy and unfiltered wheat beer that foreshadowed the current craze for hazy beers by around 500 years, and the crisp and uncomplicated flavours of helles (German for 'bright') lager.

Both styles are summertime favourites at the massive Augustiner Keller beer garden, shaded by 100 hazelnut trees and with room for 500 drinkers.

In New Zealand, try Emerson's Weissbier for a traditional hefeweizen. From Hawke's Bay's flood-damaged Esk Valley, Zeelandt Brewery's Jerry Rig is an excellent helles lager.

BELGIUM

123rf Abbey beer with view across Maas River and Dinant, Belgium.

Saison in Wallonia

Traditionally enjoyed on a seasonal basis – reflecting the French descriptor 'saison' – farmhouse ales were brewed in earlier centuries for French and Belgian agricultural workers in Wallonia to enjoy over summer.

Based one hour southwest of Brussels, the Dupont Brewery has resurrected the historic style across recent decades, and their western Belgium barrelhouse is a popular destination for weekend guided tours.

With a bone-dry finish, Saison Dupont is regularly available at the best of Brussels' beer bars including Delirium Village. Good luck choosing between the bar's 2000 other beers if you're keen on a second round.

New Zealand's best saisons include Bones of the Land from North End Brewing, and Tournesol (French for 'sunflower') from Wellington's Garage Project.

Trappist beers around Belgium

Westmalle beer in Bruges, Belgium.

Across the last 300 years, brewing beer has been a significant activity for Trappist monks in France and Belgium, and six monasteries in Belgium still craft brews often characterised by a higher alcohol content and the warming notes of spicy Belgian yeast.

Northeast of Antwerp at Café Trappisten, Westmalle beers are matched with cheeses also made by monks from the adjacent Westmalle Abbey, while south of Brussels, beers from the Rochefort Brewery are served at local cafes in the Ardennes region.

South near the French border, Orval are famous for their bottle-conditioned beers, while Baileux's Scourmont Abbey is the base for Chimay. Try the Chimay 150, originally brewed in 2012 to celebrate the brewery's 150-year anniversary.

For a Trappist-style beer brewed in New Zealand, try the Smuggler's Bay Tripel from Waipu's McLeod's Brewery.

Sour red ale in Flanders

Balancing the Trappist beers of southern Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia, northern Belgium's Dutch-speaking Flanders region also features its own signature beer style.

Characterised by robust flavours and a rustic sourness from the introduction of lactic acid, the best of barrel-aged Flanders red ales are produced by the legendary Rodenbach Brewery in the town of Roselare.

The bitterness of hops is replaced by luscious plum, red wine and raspberry notes, and other Flanders beers served in local bars and cafes include Duchesse de Bourgogne from the Verhaeghe Brewery.

In New Zealand, 8 Wired's Tour Des Flandres is a fine example of this complex and esoteric beer style.