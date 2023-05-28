'I’m lying naked in a hoppy bath': Czech Republic's strange combination of beer and spa treatments

The thirsty drinkers of the Czech Republic like a robust head on their beer, but this is ridiculous.

Just 90 minutes from where pilsner was first brewed in 1842, I’m lying naked in a hoppy bath of warm beer. My two-metre long stainless steel tub is trimmed with fully functioning beer taps, and the centuries-old granite walls of surrounding underground caverns are illuminated by retro lava lamps and flickering flames.

Tinkling piano muzak probably last experienced in a Prague hotel lobby in the 1980s completes a bizarre scene in the rural heartland of western Bohemia. Confetti-sized fragments of hops and yeast stud the water, and an overriding aroma features the grassy, zesty tones of world-renowned Saaz hops from nearby Žatec.

Supping on a glass of the Chodovar Brewery’s fine golden lager, I’m perfectly happy to stay in my foamy 34-degree haven for a few minutes more, but the stern, stout, and strict-looking woman approaching me clutching a giant towelling robe seems to have other ideas.

She removes the plug and the silky waters recede to leave me lying in the dregs. As she pulls away my privacy-boosting curtains, I hastily reposition a last dollop of foam to preserve a last drop of decorum. Now I really need a drink.

The vice and virtue combination of beer and spa treatments has been drawing visitors to this part of Central Europe for several centuries. I’m in the village of Chodová Planá, but the nearby spa town of Mariánské Lázně used to draw high-profile therapeutic tourists including Thomas Edison, King Edward VII, and his Austro-Hungarian contemporary, Emperor Franz Josef I.

pytyczech/123RF The singing fountain of Mariánské Lázně, Czech Republic.

Even old misery guts himself, novelist Franz Kafka, was forced to crack a reluctant smile after the combination of bathing in the waters and strolling in the forests surrounding the town known in German as Marienbad.

Now the grandiose Art Nouveau hotels in thoroughly Czech Mariánské Lázně are once again daubed in Kaisergelb, the pastel-yellow shade favoured by the painting contractors who kept the Austro-Hungarian Empire looking spick and span. The European aristocracy has been replaced by middle class travellers from around the world, and Bohemia’s most famous beverage has moved from the bar to the spa.

Across the border in Germany and Austria there are other ‘beer spas’, but the Chodovar Brewery was apparently the first company to employ a professional ‘balneologist’ (an expert in the therapeutic use of mineral waters).

The result is Chodovar’s self-proclaimed ‘Beer Wellness Land’ combining bathing in beer with saunas, massages and body wraps. In the attached gift shop there’s beer soap, shampoo and cosmetics, and after all that hoppy goodness, visitors can even the score with tasty meat-heavy dishes and more brews in their subterranean restaurant and beer hall.

Come along in June for the annual barrel rolling championships, or have a seasonal fruit beer at the traditional pig-slaughtering festival in January. Couples can even book in for special Valentine's Day packages. No-one will ever accuse the Chodovar Brewery of not having enough ideas. As the brewery's website succinctly reinforces, “Don't worry, be hoppy”.

Supplied The subterranean beerhall and restaurant.

Back amidst the rows of gleaming tubs, my own advocate of ‘Beer Wellness Land’ seems more like a representative of Franz Kafka’s grumpy and unswerving melancholy. Without any hint of a smile, my personal Slavic matron wraps me in a cocoon of warm towelling and leads me deeper into the granite tunnels that were used for ‘lagering’ (conditioning) beer as far back as the 12th century.

After 20 minutes lying in a 50:50 mix of beer and sparkling mineral water, my body is only halfway through Chodovar’s ‘Real Beer Bath’ treatment. According to their marketing spiel the procedures will have ‘curative effects on the complexion and hair, relieve muscle tension, warm up joints and support immune system of the organism’.

I’m just happy I’ve discovered a place where beer is actually good for you. It’s either that or the increasingly potent effects of a second glass of the local product. This time it’s a dark lager that’s hard to make out in the dim light surrounding the chaise longue I’m now lying on.

There’s been a change in the soundtrack too, with the middle of the road piano noodlings replaced by languid New Age beats that are a relaxing combination of whale song and ale song. Lying beside me is a family from Almaty in Kazakhstan. Wrapped in our yellow robes and with our eyes gently closed, we’re looking mightily like a row of international space travellers hunkered down for a long journey to a galaxy far, far away.

Down in the subterranean Ve Skále beerhall at the completion of our hoppy treatment, we’re soon drinking Kvasnicový Skalní ležák – unpastuerised yeast lager, drawn straight from the barrel. Forget the innocuous lagers foisted on New Zealand drinkers by the globally-owned big breweries. This beer is big, bold and assertive, and a perfect end to a thoroughly bizarre afternoon.

Another above-ground restaurant features official beer sommeliers who can instruct in ten different types of beer, and on the menu, hearty Czech staples including duck pate with cranberries and roasted pork shoulder are delicious ways to further tip the balance from virtue to vice.

I’ve looked really hard for a downside to ‘Beer Wellness Land’. Believe me, I just can’t find one. When do we emigrate?

Fact file:

'Beer Wellness Land' treatments at the Chodovar Brewery start at 750 Czech koruna (around NZ$55). The price includes two glasses of beer. Double rooms at the brewery's onsite hotel are 2300 Czech koruna (NZ$170). See: chodovar.cz

Getting there: From the Czech capital of Prague, catch a train or bus southwest to Plzeň (Pilsen in German) – around two hours – and then continue by local train to Mariánské Lázně, and then by bus to Chodová Planá.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.