In photos: World's biggest food fight turns Spanish town red

The street fight leaves both the street, its houses and participants drenched in red pulp.

Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, have pasted each other with tomatoes as Spain’s annual “Tomatina” street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.

Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons (108,862kg) of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.

Tickets for the festival start at €12 euros (NZ$22).

The town hoses down the area and the revellers shower off within minutes of the hour-long noon battle finishing.

Alberto Saiz/AP The annual tomato fight fiesta is called "Tomatina".

The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.

Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.

Participants use swimming goggles to protect their eyes and usually dress in T-shirts and shorts.

The party is ranked by Spain as an international tourism attraction.

Alberto Saiz/AP The event is held in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain.

