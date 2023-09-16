10 things we'll never understand about Italy

Brook Sabin and his partner Radha Engling drove from Sicily in the south to the Dolomites in the north searching out Italy's undiscovered secrets (video published April 2017).

Italy is one of our favourite tourist destinations but, no matter how much we visit and love it, some of its cultural habits remain baffling.

Dry biscuits

In Italy, you run the risk of breaking a tooth or choking on sawdust-like crumbs if you eat biscotti or any of its regional relations, although you might survive a slightly chewy amaretto.

Okay, many are designed to be dunked in coffee or wine, and for dessert, Italians wisely have a preference for fruit. But come on: just across the border, France and Austria offer lovely lessons in delightful baked goods.

Talking with your hands

Don’t we all enjoy watching gesticulating Italians? But with 250 different identifiable gestures, some with different meanings in northern and southern Italy, we’ll never understand the nuances – or why such semaphoring is even needed.

The habit may have originated as a secret communication method under various foreign occupations, or else as a way for different Italian dialect-speakers to understand each other. But whatever, thumbs up. Long may it last – and continue to confuse us.

Rubbish collection

Well, or lack of it. Stray down alleys in some of the most beautiful cities ever built and be prepared to encounter overflowing dumpsters and piles of plastic rubbish bags that ooze liquids, or have often been ripped open by cats or aggressive herring gulls.

Nicola Galloway Watch you don’t break a tooth eating biscotti or any of its regional relations.

Rome and Naples are the champions. Inadequate or corrupt collection systems, strikes, shortage of landfill and careless residents are to blame. Still, you get authentic fourteenth-century smells in old-town settings.

Hard bread

While focaccia-type breads are deliciously spongy, Italian loaves are dense, hard and go stale in an instant. A bite of bread disrupts your meal as you chew and chew. You could use a stick of ciabatta as a murder weapon.

Then Italians bake bread all over again to produce fette biscottate (“twice baked”), those hideous dehydrated slices of toast in plastic packaging. And what’s with that restaurant staple, the awful bread stick?

Swimming after meals

If you want to horrify an Italian, suggest a splash in the shallow, virtually waveless Mediterranean shortly after lunch. The old-fashioned notion – long debunked by scientists – that swimming on a full stomach is dangerous remains alive and well in Italy, and you’ll be warned about being overtaken by cramps to sink without trace.

Worry over alarming digestive issues is also the reason Italians seldom eat takeaways on the hoof, or any food in a rush.

Jennifer Lorenzini/LaPresse via AP Swimming after you’ve eaten is still a no-no in Italy.

The passeggiata

What’s with stepping out before dinner, nicely dressed, only to shuffle aimlessly up and down your town’s familiar main street? This genteel ritual, particularly common on Sundays, has no destination and seemingly no purpose, although it actually allows community connection and the chance to catch up on gossip.

Join in the strolling and strutting yourself. The passeggiata is one of the world’s most wonderful cultural habits: social networking without the digital downside.

Knotted scarves

Do Italian boys and girls alike get lessons in school on how to knot scarves? You’d think so, given the many ways they’re draped around necks; sometimes they’re knotted to the side, flight-attendant style. Women knot scarves around handbag straps; no idea what that’s about.

Scarves aren’t only fashion musts, but protect Italians from greatly feared drafts, which allegedly induce headaches and neck problems. Want to panic an Italian? Open a window.

Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images Coffee is rarely savoured in Italy.

Sugar comas at breakfast

Who knows, Italians at home may well have healthy breakfasts, but when eating out they devour cornetti crammed with chocolate cream, maritozzi stuffed with whipped cream, doughnuts jammed with jam, and croissants topped with almond paste.

Hotel buffets tempt with splendid sponges and cakes, and who can resist? Beats porridge, but you feel like a decadent Roman emperor and may need a dental filling afterwards.

Parking cars in tiny spaces

This is a skill to be greatly admired, but it’s often impossible to understand how it happens. How did those cars – admittedly small and with bendable wing mirrors – get between those two trees, up the footpath sideways, or into a parking space the width of a burial plot?

How can they possibly be so close to walls and yet unscratched? Creative parking becomes ever more magnificent the further south you go.

Straight-up coffees

If Italians ever have milk in their coffee, it’s at breakfast. Only children and the sick drink milky coffee after 11am. Or idiot tourists. Otherwise it’s espresso all the way, perhaps with a begrudging macchiato (stain) of milk.

You’d think the people who invented both baroque and the art of cafe-lingering would have elaborate coffees like the Viennese. But no. Italians often don’t even bother to sit down. One gulp and the espresso is gone, like taking medicine.

Brian Johnston has travelled to Italy courtesy of several tour and cruise companies.

