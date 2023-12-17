Five family members tackle Europe’s most beautiful long-distance trail

All morning we have been walking up, up, up – under a sky so blue and promising we’ve been unconsciously chasing it; eager to touch it with our fingertips just as the surrounding mountains appear to do with their jagged peaks.

Pairs of branded hiking shoes collect pale yellow dust from this steep switchback trail we’re told will lead to Italian espresso and fresh pastries at Bertone hut.

Today’s mission seemed straightforward at last night’s debrief with Spanish guide, Arantxa.

Ten hardy hikers from around the world – New Zealand, the UK, Canada and the US – arrived in the French alpine town of Chamonix to meet one another and study the 65-kilometre route we’d walk together over four days.

It was the idea of total immersion in nature far from home that piqued my interest in the Alps.

For my husband, a newbie trail runner, it was the anticipated thrill of walking some of the famous Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) race track.

Talking about our plans often enough we managed to rope in two brothers (one each) and our 22-year-old niece.

Jacqui Gibson Chamonix, France is the starting point.

This morning’s heavy footfalls remind me of the training schedule I ignored and really wished I hadn’t. And now there’s a voice in my head making things worse.

Did Arantxa really say straight up for four-to-five hours? I’ll never make it. If only I’d properly trained. Coffee ahead? Real Italian coffee served midway up a mountain – what even is this place?

This place is an alpine trail known as the Tour du Mont Blanc set in Western Europe’s highest mountain range, the Mont Blanc massif.

Popularised by climbers in the late 1700s, the well-worn 170km passage can be tackled in bite-sized chunks (like the four-day chunk we’re walking), in full over 11 days, or in fewer than 22 hours if you’re an ultra-fit trail runner competing in the UTMB.

Jacqui Gibson The writer’s husband looking back to Courmayeur

Today’s leg is taking us from the Italian resort town of Courmayeur via Bertone hut to Rifugio Bonatti, a hostel located 2025 metres above sea level.

As promised, Bertone hut delivers freshly-made Italian coffee and baking, which we eagerly down outside in the mid-morning sun.

By late afternoon, we make it to the Rifugio where we find our room, shuck our dusty packs and order a beer from the bar. Outside, the majestic bulk of the Mont Blanc range looms over us as the sun begins to set.

Sitting on the lawn, we discuss weighty stuff like my brother-in-law’s recurring knee surgeries and the challenges of running my brother’s growing business. We even ponder the question of where my niece might travel next having completed four tough years at university.

Jacqui Gibson Views from Bertone hut.

We return to these topics and others the following day as we pick our way through Grand Col Ferret, a mountain saddle, to a scenic point where the national borders of France, Italy and Switzerland collide.

According to a 2022 Journal of Tourism Futures paper by New Zealand and Australian academics, we’re part of a post-Covid trend in multigenerational travel where family trips focused on bonding through shared experiences are growing in popularity.

Happily out of reach of our daily routines, we slowly move through the changing landscape as it rises and falls under foot. Sometimes we chat; sometimes we barely talk at all.

At times, it’s like nothing moves except our tired bodies, shuffling along the path in single file like goods on a conveyor belt.

Jacqui Gibson The sign to Rifugio Elena.

I love the stillness of it – the stone farmhouses crumbling into disrepair around us, the delicate tufty seed heads of alpine wildflowers, the waters of a gushing stream twinkling in the sunlight.

Feet on rocks; the chinking sound of hiking poles hitting the trail; the exuberant green of larchwood leaves and alpine meadows.

By the end of our second day, we arrive in Champex-Lac, a pretty resort village in Switzerland.

At Hôtel Splendide, we enjoy the comforts of a family-run hotel and double rooms with hot showers, ordering beers in mangled French and paying for them in Swiss Francs.

Jacqui Gibson Guide Arantxa Gutierrez.

“Let’s keep our eyes peeled for marmots tomorrow,” suggests my niece over a boiled egg and Swiss cheese breakfast on our third day.

She has trained well for this hike, doing steep walks up the dormant volcano of Mangawhau from her home in Auckland in the weeks before departing.

She’s as keen as I am to see the chonky ground squirrel (also known as a whistle pig I’m amused to learn) in its natural habitat.

But all we see is a statue of Switzerland’s mascot rodent on our walk out of town and an occasional burrow next to the morning’s forested track.

Jacqui Gibson The accommodation at Rifugio Bonatti.

Hours later, though, as we near Alpage de Bovine, a rustic mountain café overlooking the Swiss Valais, we hear the echoing chorus of handmade cowbells clanging from the necks of handsome horned cattle.

It’s raining and the temperature has plummeted to single digits when we reach the outdoor courtyard of the popular eatery.

But we’re soon ushered inside to a seated lunch of sauteed potato rösti (a kind of giant homemade Swiss hash brown), topped in cheese, and freshly-baked apple pie.

Jacqui Gibson Day two morning brief.

That night we camp in the quaint village of Trient in a crowded hotel where the service is so-so.

Then, on our last day we wake to more bad weather.

As sleet stings our cheeks, we draw on all our grit and determination to get to the high mountain pass of Col de Balme by mid-morning. It’s the point on the map that marks the final downhill push to the village of Le Tour on the other side; the hike’s official finish line.

We take 20 minutes inside another mountain hut-turned-café to dry off and fortify our strength with cups of velvety hot chocolate.

Jacqui Gibson Refreshments at Rifugio Elena.

Stepping back on the trail, as the sky clears, we find ourselves in cheerful spirits.

It’s as if the inclement weather isn’t much bother after all and together, given half the chance, we’d do the whole thing again.

Fact file:

Adventure Base’s guided Tour du Mont Blanc (Highlights Tour) covers France, Italy and Switzerland in five days. It operates from July to September and costs from €890 per person. See: adventurebase.com

The starting point in Chamonix, France can be accessed from Geneva Airport – a 1.5-hour drive away.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.