The Pompidou Centre is a huge tourist draw with more than 180 million visitors since 1977.

One of the most famous landmarks in Paris is closing for five years as the Centre Pompidou announces a major overhaul.

The contemporary art museum and one of the world's most famous buildings is to undergo a €260 million (NZ$451 million) renovation.

Work was due to start next year so that it could be finished in time for its 50th anniversary in 2027. However, the project will now start in 2025 after the 2024 Paris Olympics and will run through to 2030.

Named after the former French President Georges Pompidou, the museum was officially opened in 1977. The structure was the first major example of an 'inside-out' building, whereby the mechanical and circulation systems are on the exterior.

It is home to a library and the largest museum for modern art in Europe and has welcomed more than 180 million visitors since 1977, making it the third most visited cultural site in Paris after the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower.

The building has been closed for renovations before. It reopened on January 1, 2000 after a 27-month closure.

One other Paris attraction, the Notre Dame Cathedral, recently announced its reopening date.

It is expected to welcome visitors at the end of 2024, less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof.