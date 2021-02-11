Famed medieval Bayeux Tapestry goes online - every thread

A technician working on a tablet on the digital version of the tapestry in Bayeux, Normandy.

The world-famous medieval Bayeux Tapestry in Normandy, France may be off-limits to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic, but its keepers have put a digital version online so the public can enjoy its fabled cloth from the safety of home.

At nearly 70 metres long, users may have to be skilled at using the scroll function of their computers.

The resolution is so clear in the online panorama that you can see the fibres of each stitch when you zoom in.

The Bayeux Tapestry is thought to date to the 11th century, and depicts events leading up to the Norman conquest of England, bringing the era to life in vivid – and sometimes bloody – detail.

Ville de Bayeux/AP The tapestry will be put online so the public can enjoy its fabled cloth from the safety of home.

Despite being so old, it has shown relatively little decomposition. However, a plan to fix wear and tear in its storytelling weave has been put in place in a planned 2024 restoration by the museum that houses it in the Normandy town of Bayeux.