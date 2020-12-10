Gone-olith: mystery pillar in Germany destroyed

A mysterious 3-metre-tall metal pillar that appeared on a field near the central German town of Sulzbach over the weekend has been reduced to scrap.

German news agency dpa reports that the pillar was destroyed by unknown persons late Tuesday (local time).

It quoted a local official in Sulzbach saying Wednesday that the debris has already been taken to a junkyard to avoid endangering passers-by.

A number of monoliths have appeared without explanation around the world in recent weeks.

The first was found in the Utah desert, in the US, on November 18.

It was dismantled in late November, around the time another monolith appeared in Romania.

Kaytlyn Leslie A monolith stands on a Stadium Park hillside in Atascadero, California, in the US. It is one of a few monoliths that have appeared around the world in recent weeks.

That monolith was dismantled on December 1.

More monoliths have been found around the world since then, with a group of artists taking responsibility for the mysterious objects.

Elsewhere, a large wooden sculpture of a more profane nature recently disappeared and was then swiftly replaced in Bavaria, causing mirth and a flurry of headlines worldwide.

