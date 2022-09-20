In photos: The beer is flowing at Germany's Oktoberfest after two-year hiatus

The beer is flowing at Munich's world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019.

With three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O'zapft is” – “It's tapped” – Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday (local time), officially opening the festivities after a two-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oktoberfest has typically drawn about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Bavaria’s capital. The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with the unpredictable development of Covid-19 infections and restrictions.

Those worries were put aside this year. The city announced in late April that Oktoberfest would go ahead, and Reiter said that “it was a good decision”.

“I'm glad that we can finally celebrate together,” Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said at the opening ceremony. “There are many who say, ‘Can we, can we not? Is it appropriate now?’ I just want to say one thing: We have two or three difficult years behind us, no one knows exactly what this winter will be like, and we need joie de vivre and strength.”

Michael Probst/AP Reaching for a free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich.

Three hours before Reiter tapped the first keg, revellers rushed to secure seats in the huge beer tents as the gates to the festival opened.

They will need significantly deeper pockets than at the last Oktoberfest, with brewers and visitors facing pressure from inflation.

A 1-litre mug of beer costs between €12.60 and 13.80 (NZ$21-23.25) this year, which is an increase of about 15% compared with 2019, according to the festival's official homepage.

Michael Probst/AP Oktoberfest is back in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellations.

This year’s Oktoberfest, the 187th edition of the event, runs through October 3.

Soeder told the daily Muenchner Merkur newspaper in comments published earlier on Saturday that the number of coronavirus infections would probably rise following the Oktoberfest but “at the same time, thankfully, we aren't measuring an undue strain on hospitals anywhere”.

“That speaks for us being in new phase of corona,” he said, adding that authorities would try to protect vulnerable people but not prevent celebrations.

Michael Probst/AP People run onto the festival ground on the opening day of the beer festival.

Johannes Simon/Getty Images The Hacker-Pschorr tent on day two of the 2022 Oktoberfest beer fest.

Johannes Simon/Getty Images A folk group, symbolising the so called Moriskentaenzer (Maurish dancer) participates in the traditional costume and hunters' parade on day two.

Johannes Simon/Getty Images A reveller covers their head with a roasted-chicken hat.

Johannes Simon/Getty Images This year's Oktoberfest, which runs until October 3 and is expected to draw over a million visitors.

Alexandra Beier/Getty Images A waitress serves the first litre beer mugs at the Paulaner tent.