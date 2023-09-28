How I ended up giving out love life advice to strangers in Italy

“But, soft! What light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.”

I can’t claim to have the luminous looks of Shakespeare’s doomed young lover but I am standing on her famous balcony. At least, I would be if Juliet had once lived here. And if she had actually been real.

Such are the conundrums of visiting Juliet’s House in the heart of Verona, thought to be the home of the Dal Cappello family which possibly inspired the Capulets of Shakespeare’s great tragedy Romeo and Juliet.

The balcony on which I’m standing, however, was assembled in the 20th century. So you could feel the legend of Casa di Giulietta doesn’t have much to stand on (and the words “tourist trap” drift into my mind as I gaze down on the gathering throng in the courtyard below, taking selfies with a statue of Juliet).

To some degree that’s a fair call, but entry to the house is inexpensive and there are exhibits worth seeing over its multiple levels: including costumes and the bed from Zeffirelli’s 1968 Romeo and Juliet movie. In one of the rooms I discover a letterbox crammed with letters asking advice of Juliet – and that’s a reminder of my next stop. For I have a temporary job to fill, as her secretary.

A walk through Verona’s attractive centre takes me to Piazza dei Signori with its statue of Dante, then down ever-narrower lanes until I reach the home of the Juliet Club.

I’m welcomed by Giovanna Tamassia, manager of this non-profit organisation which answers letters from the world’s lovelorn. I like the look of its headquarters: a simple room with a high ceiling, a long timber table, and shelves of box files.

“We receive at least 7000 letters per year,” says Giovanna. “And we can’t answer them all.”

Which is where I – and other volunteers – come in. Once I’m seated at the table, Giovanna briefs me on the letters and how to reply to them, channelling my own experience but also embodying Juliet’s character: “Passionate, brave, maybe wild in a way”.

“Sometimes there’s a problem to respond to, but many of the letter writers just want to be heard,” she adds. “To know someone is listening.”

Fair enough. I don’t want to be the cause of further grief to those suffering from Cupid’s misfires, so let’s go easy. I reach for the box of letters written in English and start to read, with pen and a stack of Juliet-headed writing paper at the ready.

It turns out not to be too difficult a task. The first letter is from a young German wondering if a good friendship should be pushed in a romantic direction, but other writers more generally share their unlucky love lives. In responding, I develop a trusty formula that shouldn’t lead to disaster – acknowledging the writer’s circumstances and suggesting common interests are the basis of long-lasting relationships, and also that hope springs eternal. It’ll never fuel the kind of fiery infatuation that led to the duo’s deaths in Shakespeare’s play, but perhaps that’s for the best.

Once I’ve hit my stride, I find the exercise very soothing as I muse on what to say to the people behind these extraordinarily trusting letters. One of the most memorable is from a writer in Mozambique, confidently listing the attributes of the perfect partner to be encountered in the future. All I have to do is cheer that correspondent on, with a gentle reminder that love can take time and emotional spadework still needs to be done.

In the end, I hope I’ve given consolation in a small way to those unlucky in matters of amore. And I’ve gained something myself: a fulfilling journey through the human heart, within a city devoted to love.

Tim Richards travelled courtesy of Eurail and Destination Verona.

Visit

Entry to Juliet’s House costs €6 (NZ$10.60), see museiverona.com

Volunteer to answer letters to Juliet via julietclub.com

Fly

Emirates flies to Rome, with a three-hour rail connection to Verona. See emirates.com

Stay

Ark Hotel offers comfortable accommodation near Verona Porto Nuova train station. From €110 a night, see arkhotel.it

More

visitverona.it

- traveller.com.au