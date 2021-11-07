Global Village: Addiopizzo, the grassroots anti-Mafia movement in Palermo, Sicily

Brook Sabin and his partner Radha Engling drove from Sicily in the south to the Dolomites in the north searching out Italy's undiscovered secrets (video published April 2017).

With our borders closed, New Zealand feels more remote than ever, but we’re still part of the team of seven billion that is planet Earth. We may be confined to our little corner of the world for the time being, but we’re doing ourselves a disservice if we act like it no longer exists. In this series, we’ll shine a light on people around the globe doing things that make the world a better place. And of the places, experiences, traditional cultures and travel moments that have the power to surprise, delight and remind us just how lucky we all are to call this world home. Think of this as inspiration for when our borders finally open.

From Godfather fridge magnets to Marlon Brando bobbleheads, usually sitting alongside cartoonish representations of the Pope, there's no shortage of Mafia-themed tourist tat for sale in the Sicilian coastal resort of Cefalu.

Following a train journey one-hour west to the Sicilian capital of Palermo, we're about to discover a more nuanced version of the Cosa Nostra's recent history on the Mediterranean's largest island.

We meet guide Chiara Sciortini in Piazza Verdi outside the art nouveau confection of Palermo's Teatro Massimo, and as we walk in morning sunshine to the nearby Il Capo market, she explains about the city's Addiopizzo movement.

123rf The cityscape of Palermo, Sicily, Italy.

READ MORE:

* Global Village: Watching the year's most prestigious sumo tournament in Tokyo

* Global Village: Saturated at Songkran, Bangkok, the planet's biggest water fight

* Global Village: Discovering Fado, the mournful ballads of Portugal



Carol Atkinson/Stuff Bobbleheads of the Pope and Marlon Brando sit side-by-side in Cefalu.

From market traders to restaurant owners and shopkeepers, around 80 per cent of the city's small businesses have traditionally paid protection money – known as 'pizzo' in local Palermo slang – to the local Mafia.

In 2004, a group of local bar owners kicked off a grassroots revolution by bravely refusing to pay the illegitimate levies, and now many more Palermo small businesses have also said goodbye (addio) to pizzo.

Shops display Addiopizzo window stickers beside the usual Tripadvisor, Visa and Mastercard logos, and ethical consumers adhering to the movement's pledge, 'Pago chi non paga' – 'I pay those who don't pay' – reward business owners for their brave stance.

In a significant display of unity, more than a thousand bars, shops and pizzerias are now Addiopizzo members, and Chiara confirms the Mafia has given up trying to extract taxes from participating businesses across the city.

Carol Atkinson/Stuff A mural of Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather’ sits behind a display of swordfish.

Negotiating Il Capo's narrow alleys, Chiara points out a few Addiopizzo members, ranging from fishmongers selling massive slabs of glistening swordfish – ironically watched over by street art of Marlon Brando in The Godfather – through to street food stalls crammed with mid-morning diners.

After sharing a few of Palermo's famous panelle (chickpea fritters), Chiara broadens our insight with a stop nearby at the Piazza della Memoria, an austere and moving memorial to the eleven prosecutors and judges assassinated by the Mafia in the dark and dangerous decade of the 1990s.

When anti-Mafia judge Giovanni Falcone was killed by a massive roadside bomb in 1992, the explosion was big enough to register on seismic monitors, but Chiara explains the savage attacks were also a catalyst for public outrage, leading to Mafia-busting arrests and trials, and the eventual emergence of Addiopizzo in the following decade.

Carol Atkinson/Stuff Stacks of Sicily's famous coppola hats.

After stopping at La Coppola Storta, an Addiopizzo-accredited store selling vibrant Instagram-ready versions of Sicily's famous coppola hats – less colourful versions of Sicily's signature flat caps were a traditional part of a Mafiosi's uniform – we continue to the La Kalsa neighbourhood to learn about Addiopizzo's latest project making a positive difference in Palermo.

Across recent years, La Kalsa's gritty cityscape of derelict palazzos has been a prime recruiting ground for the Mafia, with Chiara confirming that refugee arrivals from Africa and the Middle East are particularly targeted.

Reinforcing La Kalsa's journey towards renewed vibrancy including galleries, workshops and street art, Piazza Magione's modern Addiopizzo-supported playground and a well-frequented football pitch are the latest community initiatives arising from the courageous decision of a few university friends wanting to open a bar back in 2004.

For more information, including listings of Addiopizzo-accredited accommodation throughout Sicily, see addiopizzotravel.it

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Check safetravel.govt.nz prior to travelling to stay updated on the latest travel advisories.