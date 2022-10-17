Ravello: The hidden treasure of Italy's Amalfi Coast

Brook Sabin and his partner Radha Engling drove from Sicily in the south to the Dolomites in the north searching out Italy's undiscovered secrets (video published April 2017).

Perched more than 350 metres above the Mediterranean, Ravello is the quiet classy achiever and hidden treasure of the Amalfi Coast, compared to its flashy neighbours, Amalfi and Positano.

We had always wanted to visit the Amalfi Coast but when we planned a month-long trip to Greece, Sicily and mainland Italy, which would finish with four days on the Amalfi Coast, several friends recommended Ravello as it is less crowded than the more touristy towns dotted along the coast.

Only the most determined travellers venture up the extremely winding, narrow road from Amalfi to Ravello. It’s possible to self-drive, but the town is mostly pedestrianised and parking is limited.

We travelled from Naples to Amalfi by tourist bus operator, Tramvia (from €18 (NZ$31) and then by public bus to Ravello (they go every 25 minutes and range from €1.50-2). The ride up was fairly dramatic – we stood on a packed bus full of home going schoolchildren, with our 15kg cases between our legs as the bus hurtled around hairpin bends.

But what a treat when we arrived at the Garden Hotel, a lovely comfortable family run hotel, and stood on our balcony looking down on the rows and rows of terraced gardens cascading down to the Amalfi Coast.

Founded in the 5th century as a haven against Barbarian invasions, Ravello was made a Unesco World Heritage site in 1997 and has always been a magnet for foreigners. Gore Vidal lived there for 30 years, in a villa perched precariously on steep rocks above the hills and was made an honorary citizen of the town. Richard Wagner composed part of his opera, Parsifal in Ravello, and DH Lawrence wrote Lady Chatterley’s Lover there.

Pauline Ray Ravello sits more than 350 metres above sea level.

What to do in Ravello

Go walking

Ravello is ringed by steeped paths, which locals used for centuries to bring up supplies by mule trains. It is possible to walk for kilometres, to traverse the hills and also to walk down to Amalfi, and across to the nearby beaches of Minori and Maiori.

One day we walked down hundreds, possibly thousands, of steps to the beach at Minori, which had surprisingly deep water quite close to shore. On the way down we heard clomp, clomp and around the corner came four mules carrying paniers of building supplies. I thought the mule trains were a thing of the past, but they are clearly not as many houses do not have road access.

Pauline Ray Ravello is the hidden treasure of the Amalfi Coast.

Minori was a lovely relaxing town, with good restaurants and a lovely junky market on the waterfront, with cheap undies being the order of the day. We caught a ferry back from Minori to Amalfi, where we only lasted an hour as it was so packed with tourists and cruise ship day trippers.

On another day we walked across the valley to Scala, another town perched high on a hill, where nothing much seemed to happen. It was lovely and relaxing, with locals going to the hairdresser, having coffee and resting on road works they were meant to be repairing.

Go to a concert

Ravello is famous for its music events, including the Ravello Festival (the second-oldest in Italy and runs through summer months).

One night we walked down 91 steps (the organisers of the Ravello Concert Society warned us there were that many!) to a deconsecrated church to hear two brothers in a guitar/viola duo playing a Paganini concerto and Schubert sonata, among other pieces.

It was a gorgeous event and afterwards we walked back up the hill in complete darkness (no street lights here), through a tunnel with the rest of the audience using our cell phone torches.

Visit a villa

Pauline Ray The romantic gardens of Villa Rufolo.

There are two beautiful villas and gardens to visit: Villa Cimbrone and Villa Rufolo, both ironically restored by foreigners. Villa Rufolo bears the name of the family who created it in the 13th century. At that time it could boast “more rooms than there are days in the year.”

It suffered years of neglect but at the turn of the 20th century it was rescued by a Scotsman, Francis Nevile Reid, who created romantic gardens full of colourful pansies and luxuriant cypress and lime trees. If you walk down the northern side of the garden you come to the ruins of mineral baths which were only discovered in recent excavations.

Villa Cimbrone, a former farmhouse dating back to the 11th century, was extensively renovated by a British aristocrat, Lord Grimthorpe, also at the beginning of the 20th century. It is now a five-star hotel, where you can stay at a fairly steep tariff, but you can visit the gardens for a more modest fee.

Pauline Ray Villa Cimbrone dates back to the 11th century.

Some 365 metres above the Mediterranean, the view from the terrace is not for the fainthearted. The whole place has a classical feel, as it features a Temple of Bacchus and Roman statues, including the obligatory statue of David. The gardens are very calming to walk around.

Eating, drinking and shopping

The main and only square in Ravello is ringed by bars and restaurants, and a myriad of alleys and steep paths radiate from the square. Ravello is famed for its ceramics and there were wonderful bowls, platters, and mugs made by local ceramicists. Crazy to take home by air, but yes, we did buy an enormous brightly coloured bowl.

Ravello was not exactly a cheap place – the upmarket deli was selling balsamic vinegar at the equivalent of $100 a bottle, and the local tipple, limoncello, was pretty pricey. The restaurants ranged from trendy down to our favourite, a family-run restaurant where the hostess stood in an alley accosting everyone with her cry “Something to eat?” It had very tasty and reasonably priced lasagne, which we sampled at least twice.

Although tourists are rushing back to Europe it is still possible to find quiet havens, and Ravello definitely wants and depends on visitors who appreciate the quiet and calm that its 2500 residents enjoy. We absolutely loved our four-day stay there.

When to go

May to mid-July and mid-September to mid-October are the best times to visit, as in peak summer season day trippers from cruise ships throng into the main square.