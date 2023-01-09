Hotel Vilon review, Rome: Get the royal treatment at this unique tiny hotel

Brook Sabin and his partner Radha Engling drove from Sicily in the south to the Dolomites in the north searching out Italy's undiscovered secrets (video published April 2017).

Check in

Located in the heart of Rome's Via Condotti shopping district, Hotel Vilon is tucked away in a secluded corner, off a narrow lane. Housed in a former 16th century convent school for girls, the building is annexed from Palazzo Borghese – a former palace – and overlooks its inner courtyard with granite columns, statues and fountains.

The look

Under the Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio, Vilon has a mere 18 rooms and suites on the upper floors, and I seldom cross paths with other guests. From the ground floor, an elegant corridor leads to Adelaide Restaurant, and its adjoining bar.

Designed by fashion designer Giampiero Panepinto, it is a visual feast, playfully mixing sophisticated, modern and eclectic styles, furnishing the common spaces with pieces a traveller might leave behind as a souvenir from places as far-flung as Morocco and Miami.

READ MORE:

* Six of the best boutique hotels in New Zealand

* Room review: QT Wellington is a feast for the eyes and the stomach

* Hotel review: Inn and Spa at Loretto resort, Santa Fe, US



You'll find mustard-yellow drapes, matched with pink and grey couches, tall potted ferns and classic art on the wall. In the restaurant, guests can take in the gilded door frames and mirrors, modern art and sculpture under atmospherically slow-moving fans.

Each little corner has its own colour scheme and detail - it's well worth your time soaking it all in. And the irresistible scent that wafts throughout the entire hotel is from Carthusia, a well-known perfumery from Capri.

The room

Supplied The hotel is located in Rome's Via Condotti shopping district.

I arrive to a bottle of Franciacorta sparkling wine, an assortment of berries and macarons which can be enjoyed on my gloriously hedged balcony which overlooks the palatial courtyard next door.

Named the "Charming Terrace", my room is indeed deserving of its name. Spacious, with hardwood floors, elegantly dressed with pink chairs and classic wooden furnishings, with a shelf holding three prints, each worth holding your gaze.

The toilet and the walk in wardrobe have a funky art deco Hicks’ Hexagon wallpaper and the marble bathroom a double shower. The fancy soft drinks in the minibar are included in the cost of the room; and despite the age of the building, no expense has been spared to fit mod cons such as USB ports, air conditioning and lighting controls.

Food and drink

Supplied The Adelaide restaurant is named after Princess Borghese.

The Adelaide restaurant is named after Princess Borghese who resided in the adjoining palace and was instrumental in turning the building into a school for underprivileged girls.

I have breakfast at a corner table under one of the original arched windows, which is set with freshly cut flowers, and choose a continental breakfast from the menu.

There's also a trolley full of Italian cakes that are wheeled out - I cannot resist the Roman maritozzi, decadently filled with chantilly cream and salted caramel. Fresh fruit and yoghurt is set down on ornate crockery.

In the afternoon, aperitivo in the bar is a must, a step up from the regular chips and olives to mini arancini and creamy avocado on chickpea lattice crackers.

Out and about

Supplied A secluded, quiet boutique hotel.

The hotel could not be better located in the centre of its historic district, where you're around 10 minutes from the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, the Pantheon and the River Tiber at the end of the street.

The verdict

A secluded, quiet boutique hotel from which to enjoy modern and classic Italian design with attentive service and great food.

The essentials

Hotel Vilon, via dell'Arancio, 69, 00186, Rome; www.hotelvilon.com; Rooms start at €1250 (NZ$2073) a night.

Highlight

Soaking up the hotel's design features in the bar and restaurant and admiring the views from my private balcony.

Lowlight

My chief regret is missing out on dinner here - there are so many great restaurants to try in Rome.

The writer stayed as a guest of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (slh.com)

- traveller.com.au