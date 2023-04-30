The medieval hilltop hamlet where Harry Styles is said to own property

Brook Sabin and his partner Radha Engling drove from Sicily in the south to the Dolomites in the north searching out Italy's undiscovered secrets (video published April 2017).

"Don't be afraid of colour," says Giovanna as I tentatively dab my brush at the palette.

I'm attempting to recreate the imposing red brick Palazzo Pubblico town hall that dominates Siena's famous main square, Piazza del Campo. However, despite her expert tuition, my watercolour rendition of it looks more like a military prison. "It's…err…nice," she says diplomatically.

Three of us are sitting in Bar Il Palio on this sunny September afternoon, sipping Aperol spritzes and channelling our inner Michelangelo (or, in my case, Mussolini).

The rest of our Globus tour group are off having similarly exciting adventures – some have joined a guided trip to the ancient hilltop town of Volterra, others have opted out of an organised excursion and are wandering Siena's captivating maze of medieval alleyways.

Globus introduced this new, more flexible style of touring to 13 of its itineraries in 2021. Guests still benefit from guided sightseeing at the big-ticket sites, but can also choose from a range of additional included excursions.

Options on this eight-day sojourn through central Italy include a bike tour in Florence, a truffle hunting expedition with a local farmer and a cooking class from a professional chef.

It's an inspired idea with only one minor downside. Being forced to choose between several equally tempting activities causes this traveller some serious FOMO-induced anxiety. Of course, that's easily fixed. I'll just have to come back.

MEDIEVAL MAGIC | Historical hilltop hamlets

123RF Civita di Bagnoregio. Founded by the Etruscans more than 2500 years ago, the remnants of this medieval town perch precariously on an eroding outcrop of volcanic rock in the Tiber River Valley.

Our trip starts in Ostia on the outskirts of Rome, then heads north before looping through Umbria and Tuscany and finally back to the capital. Along the way, we visit the regions' tourism trump cards of Siena, Florence and Perugia, but, as is so often the case, it's the smaller, lesser-known gems that are more intriguing. Such as Spoleto, where we spend two nights in the delightful Hotel San Luca, a family-run boutique property with a tranquil cloistered courtyard dotted with olive trees.

During an orientation walk with enthusiastic tour director Ursula Pinna, we use the town's innovative automated walkway system to reach Rocca Albornoziana, Spoleto's imposing medieval hilltop fortress, which for more than 150 years was used as a high-security prison. Sadly, there isn't time for me to paint it.

In Viterbo, our visit coincides with the celebrations surrounding the annual Santa Rosa procession, where 100 burly men carry a 30-metre-tall sculpture weighing five tonnes through the city's winding streets to honour Saint Rose, a reclusive prophet whose mummified body is on display in the local monastery.

A former papal city, Viterbo is also famous for hosting the longest conclave in history. When the cardinals couldn't agree on a successor to Pope Clement IV in 1268, the townspeople locked them in the Papal Palace and removed the roof to try and expedite the decision. Despite this encouragement, it still took them almost three years.

Of all the charming hilltop hamlets we visit during the trip, my favourite is Civita di Bagnoregio. Founded by the Etruscans more than 2500 years ago, the remnants of this medieval town perch precariously on an eroding outcrop of volcanic rock in the Tiber River Valley.

According to our local guide, only 11 people live in the crumbling village, which until the 1960s was accessed by an old, rickety wooden bridge. Allegedly, one of the newer residents is singer Harry Styles, who's rumoured to have bought a place here before the pandemic.

Thankfully, the fragile wooden bridge has been replaced by a 300-metre-long concrete footbridge, which should be sturdy enough to withstand the inevitable invasion of Styles fans.

COACH CLASS | Perception vs reality

FFX-travel A panoramic view of historic Spoleto with the Rocca Albornoziana fortress and cathedral.

This is my debut on an escorted coach tour and I'll confess to harbouring some pre-departure concerns. Having watched large tour groups move around major sights following an umbrella-waving guide, I'd always concluded they weren't for me. But this trip bears no resemblance to that.

All our sightseeing walks use a clever "Whisper" earpiece system, so I never miss an interesting fact or insightful tip, plus they're optional so you can do your own thing if you prefer. The ability to choose from a range of complimentary YourChoice excursions adds another level of flexibility and there's still plenty of free time to pursue my own interests.

As someone who has only recently entered his fifth decade, I'd also assumed these trips were more suited to an "older crowd". Again, shame on me. On this departure, there are two women in their 30s and the trip's oldest passengers – an adorable couple from New Orleans who've been married for 65 years – have more energy than I did in my 20s.

By the end of the first day, I'm a total convert to being whisked around in air-conditioned comfort on a luxurious coach with reclining seats and free wi-fi. I'm also a big fan of the complimentary porterage service that magically delivers my bag to my hotel room upon arrival and collects it again on departure. By the trip's conclusion, I'm genuinely concerned as to how I'm going to cope when I get home and don't have the wonderful Ursula to tell me what time to get up in the morning.

Of course, the other great benefit of coach travel is that you get to sit back and admire the scenery, which in this part of Italy is particularly enchanting. We meander along backroads lined with cypress trees through an idyllic rural montage of vineyards, farms and olive groves. The Apennine Mountains provide a dramatic backdrop for much of the trip and I lose count of the number of jigsaw-worthy hilltop villages that glide past on either side.

Naturally, being Italy, we also witness enough assertive driving to make me thankful I'm not behind the wheel. As my taxi driver in Rome told me, "Pedestrian crossings and traffic lights? They're just decoration."

A CULINARY ADVENTURE | Regional delicacies and local wines

GoneWithTheWind Ancient arch to the main square of Siena, Italy.

This tour is called "Veni, Vidi, Vici", which means "We came, we saw, we conquered". A more accurate summary would be "We came, we saw, we ate".

Food is a highlight of any trip to Italy but the regions we pass through are especially blessed with local specialties. In Viterbo, lunch is a fresh panini stuffed with great slabs of slow-roasted porchetta, a bargain at only €5 ($8.95), including a cup of wine.

In Spoleto, the best meal I eat is a slippery pile of truffle-infused strangozzi pasta with a dangerously drinkable €7 bottle of Montefalco red wine. In Siena, we sample panforte, a dense cake packed with almonds and spices from a recipe that dates back to the Middle Ages, and feast on a heavenly dinner of pappardelle with boar ragu followed by the creamiest, most indulgent tiramisu I've ever tasted.

Of course, the settings don't hurt – think breakfasts in shaded stone courtyards accompanied by tolling church bells, long lunches in hilltop cafes overlooking heart-melting Tuscan countryside and alfresco dinners in lively medieval stone alleyways.

Even the motorway service station we stop at for lunch on our penultimate day serves restaurant quality food (a delicious smoked trout salad with a glass of vermentino) in a clean, upscale food court.

LA DOLCE VITA | Italy's secret weapon

You have to feel sorry for the rest of Europe. Not only is Italy unfairly blessed with remarkable historical sites, picturesque scenery and unrivalled artistic treasures, it's also populated by hands down the most stylish and entertaining people on the Continent. Observing Italians' operatic daily interactions is an endlessly fascinating form of free street theatre. And only an Italian can pull off a lemon shirt with a lilac suit.

During an after-dinner stroll in Siena one night, I stumble across a local choir practising in a small church at the end of an alleyway. I quietly sit at the back and for half an hour am swept away by glorious bursts of soul-stirring harmonies interspersed with passionately gesticulated discussions about who's not in tune. As Ursula would often say with a shrug and a smile, "Only in Italy."

THE DETAILS

TOUR

Globus' "Veni, Vidi, Vici" eight-day tour of Lazio, Umbria and Tuscany starts and ends in Rome. As well as included sightseeing tours in most destinations, guests can also choose from nine complimentary YourChoice excursions. It costs from $3589 a person (twin share). See globustours.co.nz

Rob McFarland was a guest of Globus.

- traveller.com.au