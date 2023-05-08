The best places to stay in Rome

Brook Sabin and his partner Radha Engling drove from Sicily in the south to the Dolomites in the north searching out Italy's undiscovered secrets (video published April 2017).

With centuries of history woven together through art, culture and architecture, Rome is a city that boasts infinite variety, and its hotel scene is no exception.

From fashionable hipster hangouts with cutting-edge design to dazzlingly opulent palazzos draped in antiquity, there is accommodation to suit every style, taste and budget.

W Rome

Perfect for: Well-heeled creatives, fun-loving families, fashionistas.

The Marriot’s punchy offshoot brand packs its 19th century palazzo with a fresh decor and a funky attitude which draw a different type of jet set to the Via Veneto area, historically home to more classic “grand dame” luxury hotels. In the warmer months, head up to the rooftop and feast on pizzas by one of Rome’s best, Pier Daniele Seu at ‘Seu Pizza con Vista’.

From the relaxed lounge in place of a formal lobby, modern welcome desk pods and a hidden door leading to a charming secret garden, the W is full of surprising, theatrical elements that appeal to a lively younger crowd. From €440 a night. See marriott.com

Corso 281

Supplied Corso 281 offers quiet sophistication.

Perfect for: Stylish shoppers, small families, wine connoisseurs.

In sharp contrast to some of Rome’s overly fussy five-star offerings, Corso 281’s quiet sophistication and restrained monochrome colours offer an altogether more demure upscale sojourn.

Everything here is fine-tuned, from your preferred pillow type to your breakfast order served in room, while the basement caveau packed with rare labels and prized vintages will please even the snobbiest of wine connoisseurs.

Add a super-central location and this is a great choice for those looking for discreet luxury without in-your-face opulence. From €470 a night. See corso281.com

Hotel Eden

Supplied Classic old-school luxury.

Perfect for: Old luxury, well-to-do families, special occasions.

The Dorchester Collection’s Eden is a sure bet for classic old-school luxury, faultless service and sumptuous refinement with just the right amount of high-end pizazz.

Everything feels expensive and there is a sense of hushed affluence throughout, with soft creamy hues, luxury fittings and lashings of marble and gold, along with flash technology and a Michelin-starred top-floor restaurant with an incredible view over the city.

Despite the luxe, families are well-catered for with large family suites, special family rates and children’s welcome gifts on arrival. From €1230 a night. See dorchestercollection.com

The Glam

Supplied The Glam is calm, mature and boutiquey.

Perfect for: Smart city-breakers, couples, culture hounds.

For a sassy short city break, the Glam ticks all the boxes. The location on busy Via Nazionale is well-placed for sightseeing while the cute wine bars and artsy cobbled streets of Monti lie just around the corner.

Inside the mood is calm, mature and boutiquey; modern decor in black and white is punctuated with warm, rich tones of aubergine and chartreuse. A cute rooftop bar and restaurant, complete with jacuzzi, add a lot of value, and a lot of fun. From €167. See theglamhotelroma.it

Margutta 19

Supplied Margutta 19 features 16 chic suites.

Perfect for: Art fiends, romantics, older sophisticates.

Located on pretty Via Margutta, once the haunt of Rome’s artist community, this swish collection of 16 chic suites forgoes flashiness for a more composed version of luxury.

There is a tasteful eye for style throughout, from the art nouveau-inspired lobby to the handsome rooms decorated in warm shades of ochre, cream and deep chocolate.

Backing onto the verdant climes of the Pincio hill and boasting a beautiful secret garden restaurant, the ambiance is one of secluded tranquility and cultured affluence. From €440. See romeluxurysuites.com

Babuino 181

Perfect for: Shopaholics, short stays, business travellers.

For a five-star feel without the hefty price tag look no further. Babuino 181 gives its guests the feeling of city living; step straight out onto Via del Babuino, an elegant boutique-lined thoroughfare well-placed for exploring Rome’s centre.

Inside the mood is bright, light and contemporary, and while it lacks the extra amenities of swankier hotels, there is a cute rooftop bar for breakfast and drinks.

Add the great location and well-thought-out details, and it hits the mark for smart style on a budget.From €215. See romeluxurysuites.com

Soho House

Perfect for: Design fiends, creative networkers, media types.

Snazzy members-club Soho House opened its Roman outpost in 2021, choosing the hipster-esque San Lorenzo district as its home.

The purpose-built 10-storey hotel exudes cosmopolitan creativity with an aesthetic that blends avant-garde art with retro panache and a subtle nod to 1950s dolce vita.

There’s a hi-tech spa, art gallery space and cinema room but the place to be is the rooftop where you can soak up 360-degree views of the city from the bar, restaurant and pool. From €210. See sohohouse.com

Umiltà 36

Supplied Umilta is coolly cosmopolitan.

Perfect for: Style mavens, hip honeymooners, sightseeing.

The moody seductive flair of Umiltà 36 makes this a very grown-up offering right around the corner from the Trevi Fountain.

Dark tones, art deco lines and statement contemporary art pieces provide the backdrop, while homely touches and big windows in the rooms keep things light, bright and comfortable.

With an in-house Argentinian restaurant, a sunkissed terrace tapas bar and a stylish cocktail bar, the overall impression is coolly cosmopolitan. From €425. See umilta36.com

Hotel de la Ville

Supplied The rooftop bar gives off easy-breezy Riviera vibes.

Perfect for: Laid-back luxury, moneyed movers and shakers, super-chic city stays.

Playfulness and joie de vivre make the Hotel de la Ville textbook perfection in how to do light-hearted luxury.

Housed in an impressive 18th century palazzo perched atop the Spanish Steps, the Grand Tour provides the theme throughout, with a few contemporary flourishes to keep things fresh.

Rooms are adorned with heavy brocade and velvets, tempered with pale walls and lots of light, while the panoramic Cielo rooftop bar gives off easy-breezy Riviera vibes with its red-striped umbrellas. From €1360. See roccofortehotels.com

Chapter Roma

Supplied Luxury without breaking the bank.

Perfect for: Edgy Millennials, contemporary design fans, young couples.

Right on the border of the Jewish Ghetto and the Regola district, Chapter offers a dose of urban grit and edge tucked away from the crowds.

Exposed brick walls and industrial elements jostle with vintage finds, artisanal accessories and bespoke furniture, all softened with block colours of dark green, tangerine and coral.

Great service and a choice of drinking and dining locations make this great value if you want a luxury feel without breaking the bank. From €200. See chapter-roma.com

The Hoxton

Supplied Interiors at The Hoxton are 1960 retro.

Perfect for: Arty fun seekers singles on business, social butterflies.

Shoreditch meets Rome with The Hoxton’s first Italian location which brings the brand’s hip concept to the Salaria district, an ideal spot for those who prefer to stay in a more authentically residential neighbourhood.

The out-of-town address not only room rates accessible, it also prompts local Romans to swing by to mingle with guests at the informal Cugino bar and buzzing outdoor patio.

Interiors are softly masculine with a retro 60s feel which complements the modish clientele. From €170. See thehoxton.com

UNA Hotel Trastevere

Perfect for: Affordable luxury, adventurous couples, families, business travellers.

Injecting a little glamour into charming Trastevere, the UNA hotel gives a stark modern elegance to an area awash with quaint shops, pretty cobbled alleyways and a lively nightlife.

Pristine white contrasts with splashes of colour and leafy plants to create a calming haven in which to escape the bustling city.

Rooms are luminous, with a stylish functionality, and with good value rates, this is a pocket-friendly option in a great neighbourhood. From €210. See gruppouna.it

- traveller.com.au