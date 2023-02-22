Kualoa Ranch, Oahu: Preserving Hawaii's real-life Jurassic Park

Kualoa Ranch, on Oahu's east coast, is known as Hollywood's "Hawaii backlot". It provided the dinosaur-sized backdrop for Jurassic Park. It'll also feel familiar if you've seen Jumanji, Godzilla, 50 First Dates or some of the hundreds of other movies and TV shows filmed here.

You can see these locations on a tour or experience the 1618-hectare ranch in other ways – from zip-lining and horse-riding to e-biking and even from aboard a catamaran. Unsurprisingly, given it's a huge tourism enterprise, the guides follow scripts.

Yet when it comes to Kualoa's malama tours, scripts have been thrown out the window. Malama – which means to care for or protect – is a long-term project the Aloha State launched in 2021 to encourage visitors to help perpetuate Hawaii's astonishing cultural and natural resources. Activities on Oahu include volunteering at a not-for-profit organisation's community workdays and – if the sky's the limit budget-wise – jumping in a helicopter to go plant an endemic tree.

Kualoa Ranch started with a malama aina (caring for the land) project where guests wade into a loi kalo (taro patch) and, while getting their hands dirty, learn about the history and uses of kalo, which is not only a dietary staple (often consumed as a paste called poi) but considered a sacred plant from which Hawaiians were formed.

I'm thanking the Hawaiian deities that I wore black today as I prepare to enter the loi. The thick mud doesn't look inviting but our guide, Iwi Kurosu, is so enthusiastic that we soon shuck our shoes and hitch our trousers to follow her knee-deep into the goop.

123RF Kualoa Ranch provided the dinosaur-sized backdrop for Jurassic Park.

Our job (the tasks are ever-changing so you don't know what you'll be doing beforehand) is to plaster the mounded rows with newspaper and palm fronds in preparation for planting the next day. We embrace the task with such fervour that it's soon done – albeit with mud spattered over our clothes and faces. While working, we learn the patch is sometimes a nesting site for the endangered Hawaiian stilt – or ae'o. "Then we give them 15 feet of aloha," says Kurosu.

Harvested kalo is sold at KualoaGrown – the ranch's produce market that blossomed during the pandemic as a food supplier for local residents. The market relocated into a larger space and now sells fruit and veg, grass-fed beef, pork, oysters, shrimp and value-added products such as chocolate from the Ranch House (Thursdays to Sundays).

Kualoa has ramped up its kalo tours, which now run Monday to Friday, and is adding new malama aina activities. One is a three-hour, small-group UTV tour that takes guests into the Ka'a'awa Valley to plant a koa tree (the prized endemic hardwood, used to make ukuleles, furniture and more, has been overharvested in the islands). Kualoa's manager of Hawaiian culture and community engagement, Joey Palupe, says: "The reintroduction of these native trees allows us to grow the understory and fill in the gaps of our native eco-system again."

123RF Kualoa Ranch will feel familiar if you've seen Jumanji, Godzilla, 50 First Dates.

Malama aina participants, he says, usually come away from their experience feeling more connected to Hawaii. "Because it's very deep-level and you're putting your hands into the work that it takes to actually be part of a place, your relationship and the memory that you have here is a lot different than visiting," he says. "You're not just visiting – you're contributing – and that's a totally different perspective on getting to know a place."

The writer was a guest of Hawaii Tourism Oceania.

The details

Fly

Hawaiian Airlines flies direct from Auckland to Honolulu hawaiianairlines.com

Carbon footprint

1.99 tonnes flying economy class, direct return flight from Auckland to Honolulu.

Do

Kualoa Ranch is a half-hour drive north of Honolulu. Its two-hour kalo experience costs US$51.95 adult/US$36.95 child; the koa-planting tour costs US$262 a person. See kualoa.com

Help non-profit organisation, Papahana Kuaola, with stream restoration (third Saturday of the month) or work in a taro patch (fourth Saturday of the month) at Kaneohe, a 22-minute drive north of Honolulu. See papahanakuaola.org

Paradise Helicopters' malama tree-planting experience departs from Kalaeloa airport, a 40-minute drive west of Honolulu. From US$4007.50. See paradisecopters.com gohawaii.com/malama

Stay

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach offers 839 rooms across two towers. From US$289 a night, includes a US$5 "tree fee" to help re-establish indigenous hardwood trees in Hawaii. The hotel also offers a tree-planting tour on the North Shore's Gunstock Ranch, from US$189 adult. See alohilaniresort.com

More

gohawaii.com

- traveller.com.au