Travel bites: The roadside taco bus where you dine alongside geckos and phenomonal views

Shaka Tacoz sell street food from an old bus on the side of the road.

There’s a bright green gecko eyeballing me as I chomp into my taco.

“This ain’t for you, buddy,” I warn him.

He swishes his tail. He seems to have it all planned out. While I lock eyes with his blue-ringed baubles in a staring contest, one of his mates sneaks up on the other side. And another. I am outnumbered. This ain’t their first rodeo.

I’ve stumbled across Shaka Tacoz, a taco bus in Hawaii, while driving south from Kona on the Big Island. Hungry and meandering, my photographer Ryan and I pulled over at a nondescript location after seeing a sign for chips. Thinking they meant hot chips, we were a little disappointed to realise they only sold crisps.

READ MORE:

* How to choose a wildlife experience that does no harm

* The Hawaiian concept all travellers should learn - no matter where they go

* The soothing new wellness space inside Auckland Airport's revamped Strata Lounge



But we wandered up ahead in the searing sun, where we came across an old blue bus parked up on the side of the road with a sign for tacos. Yes, this was Hawaii, not Mexico, but the idea of fresh tacos made our stomachs rumble a little louder.

There’s a little café with seating, where you order your food, which is then cooked up in the back of the blue bus and served to you out the bus window. From there, you can head back into the café and out to the front deck and its jaw-dropping views of the ocean.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The gold dust day gecko is incredibly striking with exotic markings and has a bit of a sweet tooth.

The blue sea of the north Pacific Ocean is rich and deep and melts into the horizon making it hard to tell where the ocean ends and the sky starts. It’s glorious. We take a seat outside in the shade, ready to eat our delicious fresh snapper tacos while looking out peacefully to the sensational vista ahead.

But it turns out we were not alone. This taco stop has a few extra permanent visitors – of the reptile kind – and if you’re not careful, they might just pinch your lunch. One is so famous, he even has a name – Jerry.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Shaka Tacoz may look humble from the outside but it serves up impressive tackos with beautiful views – and geckos for company.

These geckos, the gold dust day gecko, are an introduced species to Hawaii, coming originally from Madagascar, but can be seen throughout the Hawaiian islands, and stand out with their bright red splotches, golden speckles and blue tinges around their eyes and on their feet.

The gold dust day gecko is incredibly striking with exotic markings and apparently has somewhat of a sweet tooth – and on my taco plate is a lovely salsa made up of sticky sweet mango. Turns out Jerry is a big fan of mango hot sauce, and when I scroll through Shaka Tacoz social media, I see I’m not the first one to be on high alert for a taco thief.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The tacos are served up fresh with your choice of protein and level of spice in your sauce.

Aside from the threat of the thieving geckos, I’m in a taco heaven. They’re fresh and tasty with plenty of lime, lettuce, coriander, picked onions and ‘shaka sauce’ – the ingredients of which I was yet to figure out. There are also quesadilla, burrito, salads or bowls available.

Once you’ve chosen your plate, you can choose your protein – pork, chicken, steak or fish, then your hot sauce. These range from a Jerry’s favourite, mild mango chilli, to ‘lava sauce’ - which I’m sure you can figure out the intensity of, judging by that description.

As for the views - they really have to be seen in person but the expanse of the Pacific Ocean will wow you as you chow down these freshly made tacos in the warm Hawaiian air.

Just watch out for Jerry and his friends.

Details:

Getting there: Hawaiian Airlines flies direct to Honolulu from Auckland. From Honolulu, you can take an internal flight to Kona. See: hawaiianairlines.com

Eat: Shaka Tacoz is 10 miles south of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. See: shakatacoz.com

Stay: Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa is situated on the Kona Coast of the Island of Hawaii. See: outriggerkona.com

The writer’s trip to Hawaii was hosted by the Hawaiian Tourism Authority and Hawaiian Airlines.