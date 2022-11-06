The Grand Naniloa Hotel is the perfect base to explore Hawaii's natural wonders

Perched on the edge of the wharf, I was about to lower myself into the ocean when a family of little crabs scuttled along the stepladder.

I quickly retracted my foot to avoid being nipped at the heels before lying down on the wharf just to stare in the ocean to see what else lived below, basking in the warm tropical air.

I had left the spirited bustling big city of Honolulu, flown to the Island of Hawaii, and was passing through Hilo for just one night. Staying at the Grand Naniloa Hotel ended up being one of the highlights of my trip to Hawaii - read on and find out why.

The place

The Grand Naniloa Hotel feels and looks like a waterfront resort, but holds a friendly, boutique hotel energy. Situated on Hilo Bay, expect to be overwhelmed with the view of both the ocean and the volcano Mauna Kea seemingly popping up from across the bay.

The space

You’ll feel like you’re entering a tropical resort as the reception area opens up through to the hotel’s garden, a picturesque, manicured grassy reserve dotted with sun lounges looking out to the ocean and palm trees stretching high up into the sky. Being a DoubleTree by Hilton property, you can indulge on the obligatory chocolate chip cookie the franchise famously gifts guests.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo, on the island of Hawai'i

Suites have epic views that make you audibly gasp thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the calm waters of Hilo Bay and Mauna Kea. The rooms have a contemporary feel in white and grey, which provides a neutral backdrop for the otherwise colourful green and blues that radiate from the views outside. Local artworks featuring hula dancers can be found throughout the hotel.

The facilities

You’ll want to spend all your time outside during your stay. The swimming pool is a good option for families and children, but if you want to get into the ocean, then head the rockpools or wharf. It’s waterfront, not beachfront - so rather than a sandy stretch gradually dipping into the ocean, you’ll need to head into the water from the wharf down a stepladder. There’s something about swimming by the wharf that feels reminiscent of childhood memories and is a nice contrast from the big showy beachfront resorts you’ll find in Waikiki.

There’s also the city’s only 9-hole course and driving range, a lobby bar where you can watch Hula performers and live music, a fitness centre and a restaurant.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Inside the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo.

The food

Meals are available from the restaurant on site, Hula Hulas, a casual eatery offering local cuisine and there’s a bar in the lobby where you can unwind with a tropical cocktail while looking out to the ocean. The bar is a lively spot to hang out as there’s often live entertainment such as music and hula dancing.

Worth stepping out for

Hilo quickly became one of my favourite destinations in Hawaii, so the Grand Naniloa was the perfect base to explore. Hilo has a low-key relaxed surfer vibe to it, with galleries, museums and cute shops housed in historic buildings, as well as the local farmers market where you can eat your heart out on fresh tropical fruit.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A night time visit to the Volcanoes National Park is a must-do activity when visiting the Big Island.

The one thing you cannot miss is a night time excursion to visit to the Volcanoes Nationals Park to see the lava flows and magma glow. The park is home to two of the world’s most active volcanoes, Mauna Loa and Kīlauea. It sounds mad, but you’ll need warm clothes and a good jumper because it’ll be the only time in Hawaii you feel genuinely cold, thanks to the altitude. Take sturdy walking shoes and be sure to map out your journey and check the latest details online for where to get the best views. Seeing the orange glow in real life remains one of the most surreal experiences of my life.

For daytime adventures, you don’t have to go far from the hotel to see some of the Big Island’s impressive natural features and waterfalls, such as the nearby 25m-tall Rainbow Falls. Drive a bit further and enjoy more lush surroundings, rainforests and waterfalls the Big Island is famous for.

Worth staying in for

Enjoy snorkelling the rockpools around the resort’s waterfront edge, or simply relax on the sun loungers with a good book. Rent a kayak or stand-up paddle board and explore Hilo Bay from the water or head to the resort’s golf course for a round. Unwind for the night by watching local performers and hula dancers share stories through dance, while having an evening drink at the lobby bar.

The highlight

The views

The lowlight

I would have loved a balcony from my room.

Fact file:

Getting there: Hawaiian Airlines flies direct from Honolulu to Hilo. See: hawaiianairlines.com

Stay here: Ocean view rooms from US$268 per night. See: grandnaniloahilo.com

The writer was a guest of the Hawaiian Tourism Authority.