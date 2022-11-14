The best Hawaiian island for big adventures

From swimming with manta rays to evening searches for lava flows, there are many adventures to be had on the Island of Hawai'i.

How do you pick which island in Hawaii to visit?

If adventure and exploration is your vibe, head to the Island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island.

It’s worth renting a vehicle so you can explore the diverse landscapes, taking you from the volcanoes to the ocean.

Don’t forget to adhere to the Pono Pledge, a commitment from visitors to the island to respect the land, the sea and nature’s forces.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff If adventure and exploration is your vibe, head to the Island of Hawaii.

Visit the most unique coffee plantation in the world

But first, coffee.

The conditions on the Kona coast of the Big Island are perfect for growing coffee beans, thanks to its rich volcanic soil, sunny mornings and afternoon clouds and rain showers.

Kona Joe Coffee is perhaps the most unique coffee plantation in the world, due to the patented process of trellising, a method used by leading winemakers that no other coffee plantation does. This involves training coffee trees to grow along a trellis system, like vines do, to allow for perfectly even sun exposure, maximising flavour.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Kona Joe Coffee uses the same trellising method as winemakers to grow its coffee trees.

Take a tour of the plantation to learn about the growing, harvesting and sorting processes, before heading to the roasting machines inside. You’ll be guided how to roast your own coffee beans, which you can package, seal, label and take home with you.

Don’t forget to enjoy a shot of the good stuff yourself and enjoy the spectacular ocean views from the site.

See the night glow of a live volcano

There are few experiences as humbling as witnessing red hot lava glowing in the dark under a starry night.

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is home to the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes - Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, creating this special Unesco World Heritage Site where visitors can view an ongoing eruption.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is home to the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes - Kīlauea and Mauna Loa.

The summit of Kīlauea is considered wahi kapu to Hawaiians, a sacred landscape. You can see the lava flows from this eruption from a number of locations. You’ll need sturdy walking shoes for the long hike, a warm jumper because of the altitude, and be prepared for long queues at night. Beat the crowds by going early to see the volcano in the morning light instead.

The Mauna Loa summit is currently closed due to increased volcanic activity, but it is not erupting. Visit nps.gov/havo for the latest information on where to go for the best views, and any safety hazards or closures in place.

Go chasing waterfalls

Parts of the Big Island have some of the highest rainfall in Hawaii; in fact Hilo is considered the wettest city in the US.

The resulting landscape is one filled with dense tropical rainforests and thundering waterfalls. Rainbow Falls, named after the rainbows that form in the morning mist, is free to visit, located on the outskirts of Hilo and the most accessible of them all.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Umaumu Falls is a tiered waterfall on the Island of Hawaii, one of many waterfalls found in the lush landscape.

‘Akaka Falls State Park is home to two waterfalls, the spectacular 128m tall ‘Akaka Falls and the cascading Kahuna Falls. Both are accessible via a short rainforest hike and a small park entrance fee. Umaumu Falls is a picturesque, tiered waterfall on private land, that you can also zipline across with Umauma Experience.

There are many more waterfalls on the island, but perhaps the most famous is the towering Hiilawe Falls in Waipio Valley, at 365m tall.

Snorkel with manta rays at night

Come face to face with feeding manta rays on a nighttime snorkel tour from Kona. Go the eco-friendly route and paddle out on a traditional Hawaiian canoe with Anelakai Adventures, then drop into the ocean as night falls.

The manta rays are attracted to tiny plankton in the water and you’ll witness the friendly giants looping in front of you, mouths wide open in a feeding frenzy.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Snorkel with manta rays at nighttime on a Hawaiian double hull canoe tour, run by Anelakai Adventures.

Manta rays, which are called hahalua in Hawaiian, meaning ‘two breaths’, are considered sacred animals to many Hawaiian and Polynesian people, representing wisdom, grace and strength.

The mantas will get up close, but never touch them, or it could compromise the protective coating on their bodies which prevent bacteria and infection.

School up on ancient Hawaiian history

Step inside the Pu’uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park and see the preserved remains of an ancient Hawaiian settlement.

Spend a day wandering around this peaceful coastal setting and its lava-covered landscape, while learning about ancient life here. See the Honaunau (royal grounds), the Pu’uhonua (City of Refuge), the great wall that divided the two, and the Ki’i (wooden statues) guarding the temple of Hale o Keawe, a mausoleum holding the sacred bones of deceased chiefs.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff You can see the preserved remains of an ancient Hawaiian settlement at the Pu’uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park.

For centuries, the City of Refuge was a safe place for people who had broken Kapu laws, the ancient Hawaiian code of conduct, which were punishable by death. If they made it to the settlement, they could remain there safely.

Essentials

Getting there: Hawaiian Airlines flies direct to Honolulu from Auckland, with connecting flights to Hilo and Kona. hawaiianairlines.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Staying there: In Hilo, the Grand Naniloa resort has ocean view rooms from US$268 per night. grandnaniloahilo.com. In Kona, stay at the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa, from US$259 per night. outrigger.com

The writer was hosted by the Hawaiian Tourism Authority.