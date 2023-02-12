Find the ultimate sunset swim at this cliffside resort in Hawaii

From swimming with manta rays to evening searches for lava flows, there are many adventures to be had on the Island of Hawai'i.

If there’s one thing that’ll stop you in your tracks on holiday, surely it’s a jolly good sunset?

Bonus points if you’re enjoying a beverage in a swimming pool while looking out to the ocean, not a disruption in sight.

You’ll get that at the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa, on the Island of Hawaii, which sits above the lava cliffs of Keauhou Bay.

The place

Situated on the Kailua-Kona coast of the Big Island, the views from the resort go on for days. It’s just a big blue ocean ahead, and at times, barely distinguishable from the deep blue sky.

The resort has everything you need - including a restaurant, spa, two swimming pools, a pool bar and restaurant - in fact it’s easy to get a little lost initially until you’ve found your bearings.

Supplied The cliffside pool is a stunning spot to watch the sun go down at Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa.

The space

With over 500 oceanfront rooms and suites, the resort spreads out over several wings and levels. The grounds are beautifully landscaped and you can choose garden, mountain or ocean view rooms.

There are two beautiful pools – one overlooks the ocean and has a hydroslide, the other has its own waterfall feature. Like everything in Hawaii, there's a distinctly relaxed atmosphere with easy listening island tunes gently radiating throughout the resort.

The room

Rooms are decorated in earthy, neutral tones with Hawaiian art. My room had both garden and ocean views offering a beautiful golden sunset glow at the end of the day, with a private balcony. The room itself was incredibly spacious - I could have hosted a small party inside.

A long table displayed the TV and coffee making facilities and there was also enough space for a work desk and chair, as well as a separate armchair next to the bed.

The bathroom and vanity are split into two areas - the toilet and shower in one room, then the sink and mirror next to it.

The amenities

As part of this room, I was able to access the Voyager Club, which gave me access to another lounge where breakfast was served as well as complimentary afternoon pupus (snacks) and beverages.

There’s also a spa on site massage and other treatments, with its own Himalayan Salt Room, designed to help promote skin health and cleanse the lungs.

The food

As well as breakfast and pupus at the Voyager Club, there’s a poolside bar and lounge area and a cafe and restaurant for casual dining. Enjoy a mai tai or two with dinner, where you can expect to feast on lots of fresh Hawaiian cuisine including aku (tuna) poke and big fat juicy prawns.

Supplied Aerial view of the resort. The bay is known for its visiting manta ray population.

Worth stepping out for

One of the most incredible experiences you can do in Kona is a nighttime snorkel with the manta rays that frequent the ocean right in front of the resort.

Choose the eco-and-manta-friendly option by paddling out on a traditional Hawaiian canoe with Anelakai Adventures, rather than on a boat. Propeller strike from boats is one of the biggest threats to manta rays.

You can also visit the most unique coffee plantation in the world, and try your hand at roasting your own coffee beans, at Kona Joe Coffee, which uses a patented process of trellising to grow the coffee trees.

To better understand the history of Hawaii and its people, head to the Pu’uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park and see the preserved remains of an ancient Hawaiian settlement.

Worth staying in for

It’s hard to draw yourself away from the swimming pools and pool loungers.

Also, check the entertainment schedule as there are regular activities available on-site for guests - from hula dancing demonstrations lei-making workshops.

The highlight

The dreamy poolside sunset.

The lowlight

It’s always a shock for New Zealanders travelling to the US and seeing how much packaging is used - especially in resorts. The early evening snacks in the Voyager Lounge were tasty, but all in individual containers. The packaging was compostable, but it’s still confronting.

Supplied An ocean view twin room at Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa.

Essentials

Getting there: Hawaiian Airlines flies direct to Honolulu from Auckland, with connecting flights to Kona. See: hawaiianairlines.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Staying there: Stay at the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa, from US$259 (NZ$410) per night. See: outrigger.com

The writer was hosted by the Hawaiian Tourism Authority.