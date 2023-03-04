Travel Insider: The best islands for first-time visitors to Hawai’i

For Hawaiian Airlines New Zealand country director Rusty Williss, the choice of which Hawaiian Island to linger on is never easy, even after over 70 work and holiday visits to Hawai’i in less than 10 years.

When it comes to recommending which island is best for a first-time visitor to Hawaiʻi, Oʻahu is usually my quick response. For a first-timer, there is loads to do on Oʻahu alone, but it really depends on how long you want to stay and which islands best match your interests.

Oʻahu is home to several beloved destinations, including Waikīkī Beach, Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor National Memorial, and its iconic North Shore, just to name a few. The island is also home to cascading waterfalls, adventurous hikes, awe-inspiring sunsets, premier surfing and snorkelling spots, award-winning cuisine, and endless opportunities for shopping via its malls and factory outlets.

I also encourage those visiting to try to help mālama (care for) Hawaiʻi and take time to experience the richness of Hawaiian culture by booking cultural or eco-tour, or volunteering with a nonprofit.

It’s easy to spend a week exploring but it’s just as easy to island hop 40 minutes to a completely different world on a neighbouring island. There are six main islands in the Hawaiian archipelago, all with different appeals and personalities. So, asking me to choose, is like asking which is your favourite child!

While I have holidayed on the Island of Hawaiʻi (also called the Big Island) 15 times, I have also stayed on Maui and Kauaʻi more than half a dozen times each, Molokaʻi twice and I’m lining up to visit Lānaʻi.

Supplied Rusty Williss, Hawaiian Airlines New Zealand country director.

The Big Island would probably be my second recommendation for a first-time visitor purely for its size and scale. On this island you have spectacular diversity – from snow-capped peaks and active volcanoes to green valleys and wide white and black sand beaches.

In actual fact, it doesn’t matter where you start, as many of our passengers return to Hawaiʻi time and again. Those venturing the Hawaiian Islands should look to travel pono (responsibly) throughout their holiday.

Hawaiian Airlines flies three-times weekly between Auckland Airport and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Hawaiian Airlines operates a neighbour island network of over 130 flights each day. See: hawaiianairlines.co.nz