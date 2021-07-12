The world's deepest dive pool also comes with an underwater 'sunken city'

Dubai, known for having the world's largest skyscraper and largest mall, has done it again by opening the world's deepest dive pool.

The pool is more than 196 feet (59.7m) deep and is filled with nearly 3.7 million gallons (14 million litres) of fresh water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to Deep Dive Dubai.

The Guinness World Records verified this as the world's deepest swimming pool for diving on June 29, beating Poland's DeepSpot which is 147 feet deep.

According to Deep Dive Dubai, the pool contains a post-apocalyptic "sunken city" that features various city settings, including benches, streetlights and storefronts. A little bit further down, swimmers can see an apartment with a bedroom, kitchen, dining area and a garage featuring cars, motorbikes, arcade games and a pool table.

deep dive dubai There’s even a pool table.

There are 56 underwater cameras surrounding the pool and a sound system that can relay messages to divers and create underwater soundscapes.

The crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was one of its first guests. A video of him diving in the pool was posted on his social media.

The water temperature is 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), so swimmers do not need to wear thick jumpsuits. Water is also circulated every six hours through an advanced filter system to maintain hygiene.

"Whether you are interested in a very first dive or looking to gain more experience, our year-round perfect conditions and crystal clear water have everything for you," a director of the centre said in a video obtained by USA Today.

deep dive dubai Deep Dive Dubai will open to the general public later this year.

The pool is operated by a hand-picked team of international diving professionals who are supplied with the latest equipment.

Currently, the pool is only open to people by invitation, but it will open to the general public later this year.

