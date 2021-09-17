Ain Dubai: World's biggest observation wheel gearing up for launch

As the sad news that one observation wheel has turned its last rotation (RIP Melbourne Star), another is preparing to open up for the public, and they don't get much bigger than this ... literally.

Ain Dubai is the latest showstopping structure in the United Arab Emirate stuffed with giant architecture.

The wheel is a monster at more than 250 metres, dwarfing the current record holder, the High Roller in Las Vegas, US by 82m. It is almost twice as big as the London Eye which is a trifling 135m.

It has taken years of planning, plus some Covid delays, but now Ain Dubai is preparing to open on October 21.

READ MORE:

* The 10 hugely popular tourist attractions that were slammed at first

* There's a new 'world's busiest international airport'

* This is how that amazing anxiety-inducing airline advert was made

* Dubai's Burj Khalifa builder plans even taller viewing tower

* Urban zipline added to Dubai's collection of epic adventures



SUPPLIED The cabins can host dinner parties.

The basic ticket costs AED 130 (around NZ$50) and the wheel can cater for 1750 guests all up in the 48 cabins, although the attraction will open with Covid restrictions on the number of people in each pod.

How you want to spend the full rotation of 38 minutes depends on how much privacy, and Emirati dirhams, you want to spend.

There are three options – the standard observation cabin, a more VIP social cabin with a bar and a premium check-in, or a private cabin which comes with a three-course meal during two rotations of the wheel.

The cabins are all air-conditioned, but just make sure you’ve gone to the toilet beforehand, because you’re out of luck if you get caught short mid-rotation.

The building of the structure, as you’d expect, has some pretty eye-watering stats. More than 11,200 tonnes of steel has been used, which is 33 per cent more than the amount of iron on the Eiffel Tower. There are 192 cables with a total length of 2400km, each leg of the wheel stands at 126m high, while the weight of the assembled hub and spindle is 1805 tonnes, or the equivalent of four A380 aircraft, while, keeping with the aviation weight theme here, the wheel rim is 16 A380s.

Jpbowen/Wikimedia Commons Ain Dubai dominates the skyline.

The wheel is designed to last for 300,000 cycles, or 60 years, and Darren Brooke, who is senior technical director at architects WSP, told CNN it has been built to withstand the elements in the region.

”The Ain Dubai is the safest place to be in Dubai. And I mean that for two fundamental reasons. One, it's designed for a one-in-2475-year-earthquake. The only other place that gets designed like that is a hospital. It's also designed for 100-mile-per-hour (161kmh) storms, that's Hurricane Scale 12 on the Beaufort scale."

Ain Dubai opens at Bluewaters Island on October 21, more details ataindubai.com.