Travel bites: The must-try Middle Eastern dessert for cheese lovers

Kunafa is a Middle Eastern dessert made with cheese and pastry and syrup, and topped with pistachios.

Sure, cheesecake is delicious, but with its biscuit base, sugary filling and decadent toppings, the namesake ingredient is hardly the star of the show.

Enter kunafa – the Middle Eastern dessert that is a must-try for true cheese lovers.

The dish

Kunafa – which goes by many different names, including knafeh, kenefeh and konafa – can be found all over the Middle East. Like the spelling, ingredients vary from place to place, and the question of who came up with the dish first is a hotly debated topic.

But arguably the most well-known version of the dessert originated in Palestine, specifically, the West Bank city of Nablus. It’s famous for producing a white brined cheese known as Nabulsi cheese, which becomes soft and elastic when heated.

To make kunafa, a semolina-based dough is spread on a pan over a burner, and the cheese is crumbled on top. Once the dough has become golden and crisp and the cheese has melted into a gooey mound, the dessert is flipped over, then soaked in a fragrant syrup, flavoured with rose water or orange blossom. It’s usually garnished with ground pistachios.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Cheesy Nabulsi-style kunafa being served at a food festival in Dubai.

In other places, a different cheese might be used to recreate this style – most commonly akkawi, another white brine Middle Eastern cheese, but where it’s not available, mozzarella also works well. Shredded phyllo (or filo) pastry is also often used in place of semolina dough.

The overall effect is the same – a mouth-watering contrast of flavours and textures, from the languorously soft and stretchy, slightly salty cheese, to the crispy dough and nuts, all united under that sweet syrup.

Try it overseas

The highlight of my trip to Petra, Jordan wasn’t watching the sun rise over the ancient city, transforming the cliff faces into that distinctive shade of rose-red.

No, my most memorable moment was sitting outside a bakery at Wadi Musa – the gateway town to Petra – and eating a freshly-made kunafa.

At this particular bakery, it was cooked right before us on a charcoal grill, with individual portions served in little round foil trays.

Kunafa is served in bakeries, restaurants and homes in all Middle Eastern countries, so you’ll almost certainly come across it during your travels in the region. It’s enjoyed year-round, but is particularly popular during Ramadan – it’s a favoured dessert at iftar, the sunset meal that breaks the fast.

If you’re stopping over in Dubai, I recommend booking a food tour with Frying Pan Adventures. They offer a Middle Eastern Food Pilgrimage through the city’s old quarter that includes a kunafa stop at a Palestinian-Jordanian restaurant.

Try it here

Kunafa isn’t easy to come by here in Aotearoa, but if you’re in Auckland, you can try it at Ima Cuisine, the Fort Street institution run by Israel-born chef Yael Shochat, who serves authentic Middle Eastern dishes.

You’ll find it on their dessert menu as “knafeh”, and their version is made using mozzarella, which gives that same satisfying stretchy effect, with crispy pastry, ground pistachios and rosewater.