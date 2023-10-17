By The Numbers: The futuristic new $5 billion airport terminal that will become one of the world's biggest

Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport will be able to handle 45 million passengers per year.

November 1 will see operations start at one of the world’s biggest and most futuristic airport terminals.

The new US$3 billion (NZ$5 billion) Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport will open its doors to the first airlines and their passengers after years of construction.

Originally slated to open in 2017, delays and the Covid pandemic saw the dates pushed back, but now Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports said the terminal is good to go.

”Terminal A will drive the growth of the aviation sector in Abu Dhabi and play an instrumental role in welcoming more businesses and tourists to the emirate for decades to come,” said Sorlini.

Etihad Airways is expected to operate a ceremonial flight to Terminal A on October 31, reports the aviation blog Paddle Your Own Kanoe, with other airlines moving in the days and weeks after.

Here’s a look at some of the stats for the new terminal.

742,000 square metres

The total size of the new terminal.

SUPPLIED 28 airlines will use the new terminal.

45 million

Passengers per year the new terminal will be able to process. That’s 11,000 travellers per hour and is double the current airport capacity, and triple the size of the previous terminal.

79

The number of aircraft that can be processed at any given time.

19,200

How many bags can be processed in an hour.

SUPPLIED The terminal was originally slated to open in 2017.

9

The number of biometric airport touchpoints to help make the airport experience more seamless, and includes areas like self-service bag drops, immigration eGates and boarding gates.

28

Airlines that will use the terminal.

117

The destinations airlines will fly to from Terminal A.

35,000 square metres

The size of the shopping area, which will have 163 retail concessionaires and food and drink outlets.

11,000

The number of volunteers who have been putting the airport through stress tests over the last few days.

7500

Solar panels that power a 3MW plant which reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 5300 tonnes annually.

SUPPLIED The terminal will house some impressive artwork.

22 metres tall and 17 metres wide

Sana Al Nour is one of the largest indoor public art features in the Middle East.

1

Mission Impossible film was filmed here. Dead Reckoning Part One had scenes at the new terminal.