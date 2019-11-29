'Dear Jacinda': Questions about New Zealand from a couple of confused UK tourists

Dear Jacinda, why do people walk around barefoot in the supermarkets in New Zealand?

OPINION: Dear Jacinda Ardern,

While showing a couple of friends around our beautiful country recently - one from England, one from Scotland - there were a few things that completely and utterly baffled them.

Our plugs, for example, and how different they were to theirs, and the fact we have Christmas in summer. They just couldn't believe that.

It could be the smallest of things that left them confused. Like the pronunciation of Twizel. Every time I told them it was said Twy-zel and not Twizz-el, they were disappointed.

READ MORE:

*Duncan Garner: An open letter to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford

​*13 things about New Zealand that shocked me

*The 10 most Kiwi things that have ever happened

For the almost three weeks they were here, every day something new blew their little minds and left them questioning everything they knew.

Unfortunately I didn't hold all the answers, but for some reason, and I'm not sure why, they believe you do, Prime Minister.

Maybe that's how things work in the UK? Ask Boris instead of Google.

Anyways, if you could please reply at your earliest convenience with the answers to the following:

P.S. I have included translations because they were using completely the wrong words for things.

How do Kiwi birds have sex? Google doesn't really explain it so maybe this is information only the New Zealand Government holds.



Why do people walk around barefoot in the supermarket?

123rf They questioned the word togs - what does it mean, where did it come from? I certainly couldn't answer them.

Where did the word togs come from? It makes no sense.

Also jandal, where did that comes from? They're flip flops.

Why don't you have trains between cities?



Why are there no stairs anywhere? We saw minimal stairs in our whole three weeks.



Why don't you care about liquids on flights? Back home we have to take everything out just for a domestic flight. We even have to take our shoes off.

The tourists wanted to why "those little feather things" were on everything, including coffees.

Why is that little feather (silver fern) on everything?



Why are there security bars when you go into supermarkets? They bruised our legs.



Why are your plugs so weird?



Can you please authorise McDonalds in the UK to sell the Kiwi burger?



What is the Wind Wand in New Plymouth? Is it a giant lamp?



Can you stop Brexit? That'd be great, thanks.



Can you also be our Prime Minister? That'd be great, thanks.



Do you secretly wish Christmas was in the winter?

K??PITI ISLAND NATURE TOURS The tourists most definitely didn't trust Takahe, asking why our chickens are blue.

Why are your chickens blue? Those things should not just be wandering around (They mean Takahe).



Please explain what on God's good earth a cheese roll is.

Yours sincerely,

Confused tourists

The Prime Minister's office declined to answer these questions stating: "We get a lot of media requests and we tend to prioritise the PM's comments on news topics."

*Did I really email the Prime Minister's office to ask how Kiwi birds have sex? Yes. Do I regret it? No.