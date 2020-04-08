Coronavirus: Four German students loving life in NZ Covid-19 lockdown

Four students having the time of their lives with a family near Cambridge.

Four German students who were invited to shelter with a New Zealand family during the lockdown say they've been having lots of fun sharing meals, playing football and trying to learn guitar.

And their host family says the unexpected guests have been equally enriching for their three children, as they spend the nights together roasting marshmallows or playing cards.

The students had planned to be travelling around the country when New Zealand imposed the lockdown in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Felix Gard via AP The rural home is located near Cambridge.

They are among 12,000 German visitors who have signed up for a repatriation programme on flights chartered by the German government. The students are waiting each day to hear word on when they will leave after the charter flights began last week.

READ MORE:

* We're four Dutch tourists stuck in NZ, and we're having a ball

* Fleeing my life in Ecuador to escape Covid-19

* Travel and coronavirus: Tips and advice on the art of staying home (for now)

* Lockdown has made me see my neighbourhood in a new light

Felix Gard via AP Felix Gard, Julia Betz, Laura Spottke, and Thomas Metzler in Cambridge

"The weather's really nice here and the people are friendly, too," said student Thomas Metzler. "And we've got a big property, so we can do things. We're not just locked in a little room."

The rural home is located near Cambridge.

Metzler and Felix Gard, both 23, are final year veterinarian students and had spent a month working with horses near Cambridge under the tutelage of New Zealand veterinarian Kate Dingemans. The pair were then joined by girlfriends Laura Spottke, 22, and Julia Betz, 23, for a planned month of travel.

But as they began their travels, the virus situation deteriorated. Metzler said they wanted to leave but the only flights they could find were prohibitively expensive.

"And so, yeah, we decided to stay in New Zealand and wait for what's happening," he said. "Find a place to stay while in lockdown."

Dingemans had remained in touch with the students and insisted they come stay with her family.

"I didn't want to think they would be stuck somewhere," she said. "It's really added value to our lives."

Gard said they've been hearing on the news about people all over the world who have been suffering, including some German tourists in New Zealand.

"It's a big problem for them to find a place to stay," he said. "So we're really lucky."

Still, all of them are eager to get back home and see their families again.