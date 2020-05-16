Travel company says Kiwis can help boost tourism in regions

Kiwi owned and operated tour company Stray aims to have the first group of travellers back on the road post lockdown.

Kiwis eager to burst their bubble and scratch that travel itch can be the helping hand desperately needed in regions struggling from the coronavirus pandemic, says a local tour company.

New Zealand's tourism industry had been walking on a financial tightrope while businesses desperately waited to find out when travel restrictions would be relaxed.

For small businesses off the beaten track, like Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours in the Whakatāne district, the Covid-19 restrictions are a double blow.

SUPPLIED Nadine and Karl ToeToe with their whānau at Kohutapu Lodge in Murupara, Whakatāne District.

Before the pandemic spread around the globe, Kohutapu Lodge provided international visitors with an authentic insight into modern-day Māori culture, while also helping to revitalise a struggling Murupara community.

The lodge’s relationship with New Zealand owned and operated tour company Stray, helped deliver over 28,000 hāngi meals to people in need while also supporting the local school — earning them both a tourism award in 2019.

“Our industry has suffered a massive blow, and with so much uncertainty in the future, now is the time to do what the New Zealand tourism industry is world-renowned for,” said Kohutapu Lodge director Nadine ToeToe.

SUPPLIED NZ Made: Supporting domestic tourism can be the boost small businesses need in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to roll up our sleeves, get creative and support each other as best we can.”

Now alert level 2 has freed up movement around the country, Stray aims to get travellers back on the road with a ‘Haere Mai 24-day Tour’ that features unique destinations off the beaten track.

“What better way to support tourism businesses right now, than to take a bus of adventurers around New Zealand and get support to the areas that need it most,” said Brett Hudson, Stray’s chief executive.

Hudson believes the tour will excite the international visitors remaining in New Zealand who will be itching to travel.

SUPPLIED The ‘Haere Mai 24-day Tour’ hits local hotspots as well as some unique destinations further off the beaten track guaranteed to impress even the most well-travelled New Zealanders.

ToeToe said the first tour back at the lodge would be a huge boost: “Bold moves like this, with the support from Kiwis, could potentially keep many of us small owned and operated tourism businesses afloat.”

Stray is planning to create more options for the local market, and Hudson believes there is an opportunity for Kiwis to have that “OE experience” right here at home.

“I’d love to get curious Kiwis out and about on Stray; it’s mad that we see the world before our own backyard.”

ToeToe added the domestic market “has the potential to not only challenge but to change the way New Zealanders have historically thought about travelling in their own country”.

SUPPLIED The Stray team plans to create more options for the local market and Hudson believes there is a real opportunity for Kiwis to have that âOE experienceâ right here at home.

Even with an influx of local visitors, tourism businesses are still heavily dependent on ongoing government support until international tourism returns.

“This time last year Stray was moving thousands of people around the country but operating again is a small step in the right direction,” Hudson said.

“With support from the government and Kiwis, careful planning, hard work and a sprinkle of innovation — we can get there.”