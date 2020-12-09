The epic journey to say goodbye to the lighthouse keepers of the sky

There’s a nor-wester blowing the whole way up the country today. I’m heading home in my small aircraft (a four-seat Piper Arrow) from Kaikōura to Auckland, and pick the eastern route, up the Wairarapa, into Hawke’s Bay and home.

In a nor-west the choice is between low cloud in the west or bumps in the east. I’ve chosen bumps.

While the red dawn as I depart Kaikōura looks spectacular, it’s a sign that the wind will increase steadily as I work my way north. By the time I nudge past Cape Palliser into the Wairarapa, a cluster of evil-looking waterspouts is sitting just off the coast, telling me I really should have stayed in bed.

But I’m here now. So I tighten my seatbelt again and read the clouds as well as I can to pick between the rough bits. By the time I near Napier I’m ready for a break.

READ MORE:

* Milford scenic flights: New Zealand's most magical flight is half price

* Airways reconsiders plan to pull air traffic control services from seven airports

* Why New Plymouth Airport's air traffic control matters



Stuff Airways to close seven regional control towers (video first published in April 2020).

It’s less turbulent here, but the wind is still strong and gusty. While Napier does have a short cross runway pointing into wind, the long one matches my arrival track, so I choose to land on it. Crosswind landings in any aircraft are hard work, and this one is close to limits. Without being asked, the tower controller radios the wind direction and strength as I cross the airfield fence, still pointing sideways to offset the drift.

He calls again after landing too. “That was nice to watch.”

If it hadn’t been nice; if I’d put a wheel off the runway, or found some other way to make an expensive mess of things, he’d have been watching too. The crash crew would have been alerted, and any help I needed would have been with me in minutes.

Sometime soon, all going to control tower operator Airways Corporation’s plan, he won’t be there anymore.

Napier, along with Rotorua, Gisborne, New Plymouth, Paraparaumu, Milford Sound and Invercargill, is due to lose its control tower to cut costs in the face of plummeting air traffic that was already falling pre-Covid.

Airways Corporation says the drop in domestic flights in the wake of Covid-19 means it can’t justify keeping all 22 of New Zealand’s towers and flight service stations operating. The Airline Pilots’ Association (which also represents air traffic controllers) argues that removing controllers will reduce safety margins.

Vaughn Davis/Supplied Vaughn Davis in Queenstown.

They’re both right. Safety is relative, and while having an experienced and well-paid controller watching you land is undeniably a good thing, today’s GPS-based procedures and upgraded radar systems mean rules-based arrivals and departures might be enough for our less busy airports.

Think of it like road intersections – some just need a Give Way sign and drivers familiar with the Road Code. Others need traffic lights and sometimes someone to direct traffic.

I’ve been flying since I was 13 and have managed to stay safe in all sorts of airspace, ranging from the lakebed where we launched our radio-less glider, to military zones where non-compliance could lead to a conversation with a well-armed fighter jet. When there’s air traffic control, I accept its help and do what I’m told. When there isn’t, I look after my own safety, just like I do when I get to an intersection without traffic lights.

So I see the arguments for and against closing the towers. I like them, though, and I’ll miss them if they close.

Vaughn Davis/Supplied Kaikōura at dawn.

So when I heard Airways was proposing to shut seven of them down, I got out my iPad and began planning a roadie. As soon as lockdown ended, I was off. Partly to escape the travel restrictions we’d all been living under since March; mainly, though, to take what could be my last chance to visit the towers before they close, say hi and goodbye, and thank them for being there.

New Plymouth

My flight from Napier to New Plymouth was under “visual flight rules,” so it was only approaching the airport that I needed to talk to a controller. 10 minutes after hearing his welcome voice I was parked by the tower.

The first time I landed there was as an RNZAF trainee pilot. We’d deployed from Wigram for a week to practice operating out of a tented camp. It rained almost the whole time, and when it didn’t, the wind blew hard enough to send our mess tent flying. We, on the other hand, mostly stayed on the ground.

The controller in the tower for my visit knows the story too – he was on duty in New Plymouth that week, 30 years ago. At the tail end of his career he’s philosophical about the looming closure but happy to chat for a few minutes between arrivals and departures.

Vaughn Davis/Supplied The cockpit at 10,000 feet.

Rotorua

From when I land at Rotorua Airport until I leave an hour later, I’m the only aircraft there. To be fair, lockdown has only just ended and commercial flights haven’t resumed.

An off-duty controller was there, though. The cleaners were due to arrive and the controller wanted to make sure they did a good job on the windows. Looking through those windows, at the arriving airliners, light aircraft like mine, floatplanes on the lake and even pesky swans at the end of the runway is a big part of keeping everyone safe.

(Since my visit, Rotorua District Council has taken legal action against Airways to keep the tower running. I hope they drink the bottle I left for their final Friday night drinks anyway.)

Vaughn Davis/Supplied Another bottle delivered, this time to Paraparaumu.

Paraparaumu

My first solo was at Paraparaumu, in a Blanik glider, towed into the air behind a Piper Cub. Back then, the airport was bigger. With plenty of flat land and no close neighbours, its three runways stretched out forever.

These days, retail and retirement homes have replaced one of the runways, and the landing chart is full of warnings about not disturbing the neighbours. It’s also got a flight service station (a facility that looks like a control tower but gives you safety and traffic information rather than instructions).

The FSS is there because Paraparaumu is a busy airport, and the Saturday I visit is even busier than usual. I’ve flown down instrument flight rules (IFR) from Auckland and even though the weather is fine have ended with a GPS approach to the southerly runway. That makes it easy for me to roll ahead to the tower, down the far end of the airport – closer to the Bunnings than to the hangars.

The controller buzzes me up but while we try to chat, the volume of traffic means it just can’t happen. Aircraft come and go from all directions, and the controller is talking constantly into his radio the whole time I’m there.

I manage to sneak in a quick thanks, though, and taxi my aircraft down the same grass strip I flew my first solo from to park up for the night.

Vaughn Davis/Supplied In Gisborne, I was the only aircraft around for a while..

Gisborne

Even by air, Gisborne is out of the way and true to form it takes a bit of effort for me to get to. Weather prevents my first visual attempt, so a couple of weeks later I’m 10,000 feet over the central North Island, following a GPS track through the clouds.

When I land, I’m once again the only aircraft around, although later that day I see a Tiger Moth sightseeing over town. Come Monday, though, the flying school will be busy training international students for their commercial ratings. (Although this once-thriving export sector has been hit hard, including the proposed closure of a similar school in Hamilton with the loss of 170 jobs.)

Vaughn Davis/Supplied Taking off from Milford.

Milford Sound

They say when designing a new aircraft it’s time to fly when the weight of the paperwork equals the weight of the plane. For a trip to Milford, you measure readiness in permits.

Milford Sound Airport is in the heart of one of the most beautiful spots on the planet. Unsurprisingly, access is tightly controlled and requires a lengthy application process. My permit, when it arrives, is comprehensive. I’m not – no matter how great the temptation – to build any permanent structures or accommodation facilities during my one-hour visit. Nor may I shoot any wild animals from my aeroplane. (There’s no mention of domestic animals, but even if I had seen a cow I don’t fly with a gun these days anyway.)

The safety briefing is just as thorough. DOC requires Milford first-timers to get a rundown from an experienced local pilot before flying in. Luckily, when I make my Queenstown stopover my park is right outside Milford Air – one of the most experienced operators into the strip. Half an hour and a couple of coffees later I was briefed and ready.

“One more thing, though,” Hank, the chief pilot, said, “give Milford Flight Service a call the day you go … and try and sound like you know what you’re doing.”

While Milford Flight Service isn’t a control tower, you’d be nuts not to listen to them. And if you sound like a goober on the phone, or later on the radio, you’re likely to be “advised” to hold clear of the airfield until the tourist traffic is safely out of your way.

I must have faked competence, because later that morning I was 3000 feet above the water, tucked close into a 6000-foot-high cliff inbound to Milford.

Vaughn Davis/Supplied The very scenic Milford Sound Airport.

As it happened, my midday arrival coincided with a sea breeze developing. As the mountains heat up, rising air pulls coastal air in to take its place, turning the morning’s light easterly into a steady westerly. I knew about the sudden wind change thanks to the Flight Service Office passing it on as I made contact at the mouth of the sound, along with a suggestion to join via a dumbbell approach for the reverse runway.

Most large airfields have automated weather broadcasts, and I expect Milford will get one too if the staff are pulled out. But pilots usually listen to them once, about 10 minutes out. Any change after that – or sudden gusts or swings on final approach – will go unnoticed without a human operator.

The landing was an absolute pleasure, as was the subsequent departure and transit via Sutherland Falls to Invercargill. While aircraft ownership in New Zealand is not the rich person’s pastime you’d think, I never forget the privilege it gives me, and the opportunity to see so much of our country.

Vaughn Davis/Supplied Inside the Invercargill control tower.

Invercargill

Invercargill is almost as far as you can fly from my Auckland home base. The only other time I’ve visited was as captain of an RNZAF C130 in the 1990s. (We flew an armed offenders unit down to an incident that ended in a death, so it wasn’t the best of memories.)

This time, though, it’s the final stop on my tour of towers.

The controller knows I’m not local when I radio in – my flight plan gives it away but so does the unfamiliar registration. There are only a few thousand private aeroplanes in New Zealand, and you quickly get to know the regulars.

So, rather than a by-the-book landing clearance, I get more of a narrative, telling me which way to go and what landmarks to look for.

On the ground, I walk past some water-filled building foundations and climb the stairs to the tower.

The view is gorgeous. Early spring Invercargill is outrageously green, and the runway is a slate grey arrow pointing to Rakiura, just a few minutes across the water to the south. Regular flights to Stewart Island’s one airstrip take local tourists to one of the most beautiful spots in the country.

Invercargill isn’t the busiest airport, the controller says, but when weather at Queenstown or Dunedin forces diversions, it’s essential. A local flying school uses the controlled airspace and instrument approaches to train local and foreign commercial pilots too.

But those flooded foundations I passed are a sign of the times. On hold since the first lockdown, they’re the beginnings of a “virtual control tower.” Basically, a pole with a ring of video cameras and radio receivers, so someone in a room in Christchurch can run the whole show remotely.

It’s an appropriate end to my (possibly) farewell control tower tour. The box in the back of the plane that held seven bottles of Thomson’s Whisky is empty. My aeroplane’s done well and I’ve once again enjoyed a perspective on New Zealand that most people don’t get to.

I’ve enjoyed meeting the men and women who sit in the control towers, watching the weather, listening to the radio and making strangers feel welcome and safe. I like technology, and I’m a fan of progress. But I’ll miss them if they go. I’m glad I got to hear each of them clear me to land one last time.

The numbers: how control towers pay their way

If you want to make money, building an air traffic control service would be a bad way to go about it. Like a lot of New Zealand infrastructure, the air traffic network is widely spread and lightly used.

While aircraft – from a family four-seater up to international passenger jets – are charged for tower and approach services, it’s hard to see any other than the busiest airports paying their way (see table below).

Airways expects the closures to save it $4.5m a year, and says the airlines will save even more through reduced fees. (An Air New Zealand ATR72 might pay $425.69 less to fly into Invercargill if the control tower were to close, for example.)

Since my trip the airfields themselves at Paraparaumu and Milford Sound face threat of closure; Paraparaumu as its private owner looks to at other ways to use the land and Milford Sound as part of a consultation whose options include limiting air access to helicopters only.