The NZ city this travel guru calls 'incredible'

A quick word with Robyn Galloway, Managing Director of Innovative Travel

What's one place you'd take every visitor to NZ and why?

Christchurch, because the city has been rebuilt in an incredible way post the earthquakes. The old strip, which is now known as The Terrace, has a new innovative design and offers wonderful, interconnected laneways of bars and restaurants overlooking the River Avon. The city has found a new heart after multiple setbacks and it’s wonderful to join the locals enjoying their rebuilt city in a relaxed way. As a fan of live music, it’s great to be able to walk upstairs to Fat Eddies, an incredible music venue with a focus on jazz and blues, with live bands daily.

SUPPLIED Robyn Galloway at Furneaux Lodge.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

Anywhere in the Queen Charlotte Sounds in the Marlborough Sounds. The nature and views are spectacular.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

The Old Vicarage in Halswell. The conversion retained the historic nature of the building. It’s a great place to have a coffee in a peaceful location.

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

The Chatham Islands, because they’re so remote. If you want a break from technology, this is the place. There’s incredible geology and the Moriori culture and history is evident with amazing tree carvings which are between 200 and 500 years old. There are some great walking tracks. One of our team, Lynda Morrison, visited the Chathams earlier this year and her photos were amazing. It’s definitely on my bucket list.

Robyn recently published an international children’s Christmas book, “How Santa, Rudolph and Sedrick the Camel Saved Christmas”. It’s available on Amazon and in selected Paper Plus stores as well as at Christchurch’s Scorpio Books. Sedrickthecamel.com