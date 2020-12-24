Summer in New Zealand's cities - Where to eat, play and stay

Christchurch is our most exciting city: you just need to know where to look.

While a quintessential Kiwi summer holiday usually involves long beaches, endless boogie boarding, cars packed with camping paraphernalia, diving for crayfish and scallops, sausages on the barbecue and all-round barefoot great outdoorsiness, there’s a lot to be said for a summer in the city.

Your favourite attractions are less crowded, you can get a table at restaurants that are usually packed and there’s an easy-breezy feel to cities when workers are away.

SUPPLIED There are great things to discover in our cities during the summer.

Auckland

New Zealand’s biggest city is truly at its best over summer. Nothing beats that sun sparkling off the beautiful Waitematā Harbour with Rangitoto ever present. Locals take things slower and it seems there’s some event on every weekend – farmers’ markets, international cricket, Auckland Anniversary day Regatta, International Buskers festival, concerts (Crowded House and Faith No More), Speedway, the Auckland Art Fair and of course the much-anticipated 36th America’s Cup, as well as Summernova, the festival that wraps around it.

Best swimming spot

North Shore beaches deliver a relaxing soft sand/blue water experience (Takapuna, Cheltenham, Narrow Neck, Orewa), but if you like things a bit wilder and remote head to the West Coast (Piha, Bethells, Muriwai) with crashing surf and darker sands.

SUPPLIED Auckland is truly at its best over summer.

Best picnic spot

Cornwall Park is gorgeous any time of the year. With heritage sites, wide open spaces, tree-lined avenues, Stardome, a playground, One Tree Hill and plenty of space for summer cricket or football, you can’t go wrong.

Best summer activity

Waiheke Island is the jewel in Auckland’s crown. How many CBDs in the world can boast an island with glorious beaches and over 30 wineries just 40-minute boat ride away?

Best place to escape the sun

Auckland Museum is a wonderful space and often has fascinating exhibitions on. If eating and shopping are more your thing, don’t miss Auckland’s latest fancy pants dining and retail experience, Commercial Bay. Gorgeous shops, a very international vibe, and myriad eating options.

Best place for an alfresco drink

Choose from a huge range at Viaduct Harbour – most places have outdoor seating. And not just at ground level – look upwards for rooftop bars at Saint Alice, Dr Rudi’s and The Parasol and Swing Company.

Best icecream

No contest: the team at Giapo have reinvented gelato. You’re unlikely to experience these flavours anywhere else in the southern hemisphere. Fresh ingredients and true artisan craftsmanship at its tasty best.

Supplied/NZ House & Garden Find peace at the Japanese Garden of Contemplation at Hamilton Gardens.

Hamilton

Hamilton’s laid-back vibe gets even more laid back as temperatures rise, making it a great place to relax over summer. This year there’s something for everyone: Gourmet in the Gardens every Sunday, Six60 and Crowded House, Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival and the vibrant, colourful Balloons Over Waikato festival.

Best swimming spot

The hydroslides and pool always make Waterworld a huge hit with families, and if you’re wanting beach time, it’s only half an hour to beautiful Raglan.

Best picnic spot

Hamilton is made for picnics – the obvious choice is Hamilton Gardens but there’s also Hamilton Lake, Taitua Arboretum, Memorial Park and many other lovely green spots.

Best summer activity

Hire a bike and cycle a section of Te Awa, The Great New Zealand River Ride or divert further to Hamilton Gardens and Lake Rotoroa. Finish up at Victoria on the River for the ultimate post-ride treat: an icecream from Duck Island.

Best place to escape the sun

Waikato Museum is a wonderful space, especially for kids, who will find hours of fun in the hands-on Exscite science gallery. Other exhibitions are great for grown-ups and there’s always fascinating art – 2020 even saw a genuine Rodin gracing its halls.

Best place for an alfresco drink

Park yourself at a table outside, overlooking the river at Mr Pickles for a wine, craft beer or G&T of the day and great food to share. If tea is more your thing, don’t miss Zealong, an actual tea plantation just 15 minutes out of Hamilton central.

Best icecream

Duck Island, no contest. There’s a reason this Waikato-born franchise is slowly taking over New Zealand.

SUPPLIED Te Papa is one of the best places in the country to escape the sun.

Wellington

Wellington on a true summer’s day is a joy, especially with markets, great eateries and exceptional craft breweries to explore. This summer is not short on great events: the WOW Up Close exhibition at Te Papa, Newtown Festival, Wellington Wine and Food Festival, and CubaDupa are guaranteed to bring the fun.

Best swimming spot

If you want to keep it central, Oriental Bay is an easy walk or bus from the city centre. Scorching and Princess bays are a little further but absolutely worth it for a cool down in a stunning spot.

Best picnic spot

The beaches are great for an alfresco rug lunch but Wellington’s Botanic Gardens really are top picnicking and wandering material. Take the cable car up and find a patch in the sun.

Best summer activity

Hire an SUP or kayak from Ferg’s and see Wellington from a totally different perspective; on the water looking in. If you love native birds, Zealandia is a must – this 225-hectare ecosanctuary is stunning, with entertainment from tūī, kererū and super-cheeky kākā.

Best place to escape the sun

Te Papa is one of the best places in the country to escape the sun. This fascinating space never ceases to impress and rotating exhibitions mean it’s always a new experience. Wellington also has its own, smaller, museum that’s well worth a visit.

Best place for an alfresco drink

It’s hard to beat the Rooftop Bar at The Arborist on a summery day. If it’s really hot, where better to be than somewhere which specialises in frozen cocktails? Sit on the eclectic assortment of furniture amid festoon lights and plenty of greenery. Summer bliss.

Best icecream

Gelissimo Gelateria has won numerous awards, and locals and visitors can’t get enough. Whether you like to keep things plain or get adventurous, there really is a flavour for everyone.

SUPPLIED Riverside in Christchurch. A large indoor farmers’ market selling with plenty of exciting eateries.

Christchurch

Christchurch’s lush green spaces and coastal vistas really shine in summer. It’s the perfect city for strolling and pottering, gently meandering like the river which characterises it. As the rebuild continues, the garden city just gets more exciting. There is no shortage of great events this summer – T20 and test cricket, Bread and Circus, the Great Kiwi Beer festival, Nostalgia Festival, Van Gogh Alive and Electric Avenue are just some of them.

Best swimming spot

Sumner beach is a reliably good spot for a swim, cafe stop and quirky seaside architecture. Rāpaki offers safe, warm, sea swimming with no rips, beautiful volcanic scenery, chill vibes, and hot water springs on the beach.

Best picnic spot

It’s hard to choose, but the Botanic Gardens are popular for a reason and Riccarton Bush is great for a trip back in time to remnant rainforest in the heart of the city. And of course, anywhere by the river.

Best summer activity

A walk at Godley Head, followed by a swim at Taylor’s Mistake, is never a bad decision. Or if you’re in the mood for a drive, hit up Banks Peninsula for a picnic.

Best place to escape the sun

A visit to the library is an absolute must. If you need to escape the heat, Tūranga is an incredible space with so much more than just books. First equal would have to be Riverside Market, a large indoor farmers’ market selling with plenty of exciting eateries.

Best place for an alfresco drink

Outside at OGB for cocktails is a winner and, of course, Smash Palace. Great Ōtautahi summer vibes at both.

Best icecream

Rollickin’ Gelato is a Christchurch institution. Made with organic milk and real ingredients it’s a must-visit whether amid the Spanish Mission architecture of New Regent St or in the Cashel St store.

SUPPLIED Children swimming at Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown.

Queenstown

While many people only picture snow-capped mountains and apres ski, Queenstown is also a great city in the summer. This year, check out the Arrowtown and Remarkables markets, Glenorchy Races, Lake Hayes A&P show, Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert and so much more.

Best swimming spot

Jump off the pontoon at Queenstown Bay into crisp, clear, Lake Wakatipu. Pretty hard to beat a dip with that kind of scenery.

Best picnic spot

In Queenstown, dramatic natural beauty is at every turn. St Omer Park, Queenstown Gardens, Earnslaw Park and Kelvin Heights Peninsula are all a good start, but you don’t have to drive too far out of town for more secluded spots.

Best summer activity

Queenstown is a great place to get active – bike trails spread over 130km from the city centre to Arrowtown and Gibbston and, if hiking is your thing, you’ll find everything from 20 minute loops to three-day guided all-inclusive experiences. If you’re not in Queenstown to move your backside, never fear: wine tasting is not far away in the valley.

Best place to escape the sun

Obviously the only sensible thing to do when it’s too hot is to park yourself in any one of Queenstown’s great restaurants or bars and stay cool, well fed and totally hydrated. If you are feeling more active, there’s always Thrillzone a one-stop venue for adrenaline-fuelled indoor and outdoor activities.

Best place for an alfresco drink

Queenstown is all about the alfresco drink, so anywhere along The Mall or the waterfront will give you an outdoor drinking experience. Or check out any of the cellar doors in Gibbston Valley if vineyards are your summer vibe.

Best icecream

Patagonia’s handmade icecreams have been stealing hearts for a while now, and its chocolate sorbet has just been officially recognised at the NZ Ice Cream Awards. Conveniently, there are branches in Arrowtown, Queenstown’s waterfront and the airport.

SUPPLIED St Clair is a popular spot in Dunedin.

Dunedin

Dunedin’s cool factor seems to grow exponentially every year and, with kilometres of stunning coastline, it’s a great city to hang in if you're looking for both outdoor and urban action. This summer, don’t miss the Octagon New Year’s Eve Concert, the Whare Flat Folk Festival, Brighton Gala Day, Chinese New Year Celebrations and Thieves Alley Market Day as well as the summer of cricket that’s making its way around the country.

Best swimming spot

St Clair Beach provides a unique swimming experience. Either get into the surf or swim in the calm of the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool, where you can be right next to the waves but not in them. Take a stroll after your dip and grab a bite at any of the great selection of eateries on the Esplanade.

Best picnic spot

Dunedin Botanic Gardens, Woodhaugh Gardens and Olveston Historic Home Gardens all make great picnic spots. Stock up on delicious provisions from the Otago Farmers’ Market for an incredible Saturday spread.

Best summer activity

One of Dunedin’s most magical experiences is staying up late to watch hundreds of little blue penguins waddle ashore at dusk after a hard day’s fishing. There aren’t many cuter sights. During daylight, High Tea in the Gardens at Larnach Castle is pretty hard to beat.

Best place to escape the sun

The Ross Creek Reservoir Track will keep you largely shaded from the elements. It’s an easy walk with plenty to see and will suit the whole family. Younger members will love the dams and the valve tower.

Best place for an alfresco drink

Take a long walk around Blueskin Bay followed by a craft beer outside at Arc Brewing Co, with some food truck goodness if you’re peckish. For something more central, try Ombrellos or Vault 21.

Best icecream

Rob Roy Dairy isn’t just any old corner dairy – it’s become so famous for its enormous ice creams that in recent years they’ve expanded the dairy to incorporate a full-blown ice cream parlour. A single scoop, priced at $3.60, is one of the best value cones you’ll find – their definition of “single” has to be seen to be believed.