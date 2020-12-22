Special Kiwi connection to land would make Eden Project NZ - designer

An impression of the cultivated food realm planned for Eden Project NZ.

New Zealanders might be unaware of their special connection to the land that could make an Eden Project a major international success, one of its designers says.

The proposed ecological development is being planned for Christchurch red-zoned riverside land but is still awaiting the final go-ahead.

Eden Project International Ltd, which operates the 19-year-old Eden Project in Cornwall in England, have spent several years designing a New Zealand version.

They also have plans for projects in Australia, China, Costa Rica, and other parts of Britain.

They have released new images which they stress are concepts only.

Described as “a multi-sensory world-class visitor destination” combining education with entertainment, the project would be established in the Avonside loop between Retreat Rd and Avonside Dr where homes were cleared after the earthquakes.

At about 40 hectares, the site is almost twice the size of the city’s Botanic Gardens.

Surrounded on three sides by the river with its walking and cycle path, the project will have its display areas presented as nine realms: sky, wind, forest and birds, Mother Earth, quakes and volcanoes, cultivated foods, uncultivated foods, ocean, and fresh water.

It will have public access off Retreat Rd, a stormwater treatment area on the east side, an elevated walkway, and river theatre.

Supplied/Stuff Elevated viewing areas would allow close-up bird watching.

It will not include the distinctive biodomes which house various ecosystems in the British project.

The Covid crisis triggered a viability review of all the company’s global activities including its Christchurch plans, but that has not yet been completed.

Auckland-based architect David Hebblethwaite, one of the designers working on concepts for Eden Project NZ, said they were “extremely invested” in the red zone.

All the work and thinking was being done locally and with consultation with iwi and Christchurch’s Matapopore Charitable Trust, but as part of “a global conversation”, he said.

He described Eden Project International as a “profit with purpose” company, and said none of its projects globally look alike. The charity is represented in New Zealand by a trust.

“The relations with iwi and mana whenua is the base of this.”

Supplied/Stuff A concept images of Eden Project NZ – the uncultivated food realm.

They were “seeking a universal concept grounded in mataurangi Māori (Māori knowledge)” but were “not claiming to represent it”, he said.

“New Zealanders probably don’t see it, but the relationship between people and place, birds and sky, flora and fauna, is more special here. There’s more disconnect in Europe.

Hebblethwaite said they wanted to “get visitors to New Zealand to see that and feel it, and take that feeling away with them”.

In nearly two decades since opening, Britain’s Eden Project has attracted 21 million visitors, earned £30 million (NZ$67m) in revenue, and had an overall economic impact of £2.1 billion ($NZ4b).

A spokesman for Eden Project International said they were “still working on” feasibility studies for the red zone project.

They have estimated it could create 100 jobs during construction, 150 jobs once up and running, support another 1200 jobs indirectly, and have a $2b impact on the economy.

In November New Zealand Trade and Enterprise invested $152,500 into the feasibility study.