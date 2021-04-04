Long Easter weekend gives tourist towns much-needed 'shot in the arm'

Just under 4000 people were at the Hanmer Springs hot pools on Saturday. (File photo)

Tourist towns are enjoying a "shot in the arm” from the long Easter weekend.

Good Friday and Easter Monday have given Kiwis the chance to enjoy a four-day weekend – and it is clear many have made their way to popular visitor hotspots like Hanmer Springs, Franz Josef, Havelock North and Queenstown.

Tourism operators and accommodation providers especially welcomed the busy weekend, given the devastating impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on their once-thriving industry.

One hotel owner in Queenstown reported being three times busier this weekend than those in recent months. A Franz Josef restaurant owner said this Easter was the busiest it had been so far in 2021.

Graeme Abbot​, the general manager at the Hanmer Springs thermal pools in North Canterbury, said close to 4000 people visited on Saturday. A normal weekend in March or April would be only 2000 to 2200 people, he said.

Maria Feliza Inez/Magic Memories Hanmer Springs People enjoying a dip in the Hanmer Springs thermal pools on Sunday.

“The town is full, and very good atmosphere up the street in terms of people milling around and shopping and playing mini golf and all the other things," Abbot said.

Franz Josef, on the West Coast, was “hectic busy" on Saturday and Sunday, according to the manager at the Alpine Glacier Motel, Mark Gibson. It was busier than he expected.

The visitors were a "great respite" for the small town and had "given us a little bit of a lift", Gibson, who is also a director of the Snakebite Brewery restaurant on the main street, said.

Various travellers told him they travelled to Franz Josef because they wanted to help the town, which is heavily reliant on tourism.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Totally Tourism director Mark Quickfall talks about Tourism industry in New Zealand after Covid-19.

"We were blown away by [that]," he said.

Alexandra Tylee, of Pipi Cafe and Foodtruck in Havelock North, said it has been busier than previous Easters with a lot of out-of-towners descending on "the Bay”.

“It’s Wellingtonians and people from Auckland ... it’s people travelling all over New Zealand.”

Greytown shopowner and organiser of the inaugural New Zealand National Tweed Ride on Saturday, Adam Blackwell, said the town was “absolutely cranking” over the weekend.

He put the burst in activity down to good marketing co-operation between retailers and Destination Wairarapa, as well as an influx of people who came to take part in the new event.

Mike Heydon/Stuff The inaugural New Zealand National Tweed Ride held in Greytown on Saturday.

He estimated 120 people rode in the first annual Tweed Ride on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Rose said The Rees Hotel in Queenstown, which he is the chief executive of, was three times busier this weekend than any other weekend in the past couple of months.

There were 15 walk-ins yesterday alone, he said. "[It is] a great problem to have.”

“It gives us a shot in the arm to be able to carry on. I mean, it's been obviously a long year down here," Rose said of the weekend.

The money made this weekend would help get through to the much-anticipated trans-Tasman bubble, he said.

Air Safaris chief executive Richard Rayward said there had been a big influx of people in Tekapo, in the South Island's Mackenzie District, during the weekend too.

Traffic in the town was "pretty hectic”.

Gale force winds had prevented his business from flying on Sunday, which he described as “a bit frustrating".