Council buys property to extend Motueka holiday park

Motueka Top 10 Holiday Park business owners Ben Ilton and Ashlee Ilton, pictured in 2018, can provide more space for their guests this summer after landowner Tasman District Council bought an adjacent property.

Guests staying at Motueka Top 10 Holiday Park will have more space this summer after Tasman District Council bought the adjacent property for just over $1.2 million.

Council property and enterprise portfolio manager Nick Chin said the purchase of 28 Fearon St included almost 1ha of land and a four-bedroom home, which had tenants. Most of the site was rural and would be incorporated into the holiday park in time for the busy summer season.

Work on the property including the removal of the boundary fence was scheduled to be done in early December.

That work, along with improvements to the house to meet the healthy homes standards, was expected to cost $10,000 to $15,000, Chin said.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Tasman District Council-owned forestry operations had a strong year in 2020-21, making a surplus of $4.1m excluding distributions, driving up the overall activity surplus to $12.5m.

Funds from the council’s forestry activity, which had an overall surplus of $12.5m, had been used to cover the purchase price of the property.

A resource consent application was being completed, to change the land use from rural to recreational reserve.

Initially, the property would be used as a “passive reserve” for holiday park guests this summer. “Somewhere to kick a ball.”

“It [the holiday park] gets a bit tight for space over summer,” Chin said, adding it covered about 3ha. “It gets more and more popular every year.”

A business case on the future use of the new site was expected to be completed early next year.

“This gives us some options, potentially transition housing, cabins or whatever,” Chin said. “It will help accommodate visitors to Motueka; there’s a real shortage, particularly during the peak period.”

Grant Ritchie Motueka Top 10 Holiday Park has a range of accommodation options including tent sites. (File photograph)

Holiday park business owner Ashlee Ilton said the Top 10 team was thrilled to pick up the land next door.

“Occupancy is growing,” she said. “We could fill the park twice over during the peak times.”

The new site would be used as a “big, beautiful green space” this summer, where guests could spread out more.

“There won’t be camping on it this year,” Ilton said. “We need time to plan and make sure we do it right.”

Ilton echoed Chin’s comments about a shortage of accommodation in town.

“We’ve lost a few motels in Motueka,” she said. “We’ve picked up more contractors throughout the week. We saw occupancy grow over the winter months and push through to the summer months.”

STUFF Harvesting was interrupted for many as export log prices crashed in 2019 but Tasman District Council was "well placed" to ride out the fall as the majority of its logs were supplied to the local market. Its forestry income continues to be strong.

The motels and cabins at the park were booked from Christmas until the end of January. The camping sites were full until January 10.

While there had been a drop in international visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic, it had been countered by the growth in the domestic market as New Zealand residents checked out “this awesome backyard”.

“It’s a very unique park with the birdlife and beautiful trees,” Ilton said.

The park is on Fearon's Bush Recreation Reserve.