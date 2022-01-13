Nelson tops airline's regional summer destination list

As more than 88,000 head in and out of the Nelson region this summer, Air New Zealand has revealed it’s the number one regional destination these holidays.

It’s one of the sunniest spots in the country, so it’s no wonder Nelson has emerged as Air New Zealand’s top regional summer holiday destination.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said more than 88,000 seats were filled heading in and out of Nelson on around 2700 flights between December 13 and January 31. That made it the number one regional stop, ahead of Dunedin and Napier.

"We're enjoying a bumper season and bringing much-needed visitors to regional New Zealand," Geraghty said.

She said it would be a welcome boost for tourism and accommodation providers.

The region’s visitors are making the most of what is on offer, according to the Nelson Regional Development Agency.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Holiday-makers are making the most of the region’s natural assets, getting in the saddle for the Great Taste Trail and visiting one of the many beaches on offer.

The agency's visitor destination manager, Tracee Neilson, said the region's easily accessible natural assets including mountains, lakes, national parks, beaches and rivers were a big drawcard with visitors not needing to spend a lot “to experience an unforgettable Kiwi summer”.

“Hot spots, Kaiteriteri and Golden Bay have been busy as expected, with biking a popular, and cost-effective, activity for visitors.”

Hospitality was also seeing the benefits of the influx of travellers.

Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ali Boswijk said there were noticeably more people in town.

“It’s been very welcome, without a doubt.”