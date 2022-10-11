Aotearoa's great outdoors: Here's where Kiwis went, and didn't go, during summer

From an underground glowworm city to Jurassic hanging lakes, here's what you need to see on the West Coast before the crowds return (video published November 2021).

New Zealanders continued to head into the great outdoors this summer but in fewer numbers than last year.

A new report from the Department of Conservation shows months of Covid-19 disruption affected visitor numbers on tramps, huts and campsites.

Overall between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022, 164,000 people camped at bookable DOC campsites, which is down 3% on the previous year. 73,000 people stayed at bookable DOC huts (down 4%), and 72,700 people experienced a Great Walk (down 21%).

The lack of international visitors hit some regions hard, particularly in the South Island.

Numbers at Punakaiki Pancake Rocks were down 68% on the previous summer, Milford Sound/Piopiotahi down 36% and Franz Josef Glacier slipped 30%.

The numbers are even more stark when you compare them to the pre-pandemic 2018/19 season. Milford Sound/Piopiotahi is down 86%, Punakaiki Pancake Rocks and Blowholes drops 85%, Franz Josef Glacier slides 83% and Roys Peak Track slides 83%. The North Island is affected too with the Tongariro Alpine Crossing down 79% from pre-Covid numbers.

DOC Heritage and Visitor Director Tim Bamford said while the figures were “sobering”, international travel is starting to bounce back.

“International visitor numbers have been climbing since the border with Australia reopened. We expect these iconic destinations will be busier this summer – and we’ll be watching with interest,” said Bamford

DANIEL DEANS The Pinnacles Hut in Coromandel was the most visited non-Great Walk hut.

“Despite the border restrictions and domestic travel impacts from Covid-19 being in the community, DOC’s visitor facilities were well used over the last year.”

From November 2021 to January 2022 around 40,000 people stayed at Great Walk huts and campsites, which is down 17% compared to this time last year. Milford Track huts were at full capacity, while the Abel Tasman and Routeburn huts were close to full capacity. Abel Tasman was by far the most popular tramp, more than double the visitors of any other Great Walk.

Uretiti Beach Campsite in Northland remains the most visited DOC campground in the country but even it suffered a drop in numbers. In 2021/22 it welcomed around 18,000 overnight visitors, compared to more than 24,000 the previous year. The Pinnacles Hut in Coromandel was the most visited non-Great Walk hut in New Zealand this summer, with close to 2800 people staying overnight.

Wellingtonians had a strong demand for bookable huts in the Remutaka and Tararua forest parks, with Turere Lodge and Powell Hut each having more than 1000 visitors.

Tracks that are close to Christchurch experienced growth with the Christchurch to Little River Rail Trail up 10% compared to the same period last year and Awaroa/Godley Head (Pilgrims Way) up 5%.

Two areas which had less pronounced declines include Bannockburn Sluicings, the location for Oscar-winning movie The Power of the Dog, and Ulva Island just offshore of Rakiura/Stewart Island.

The impacts of climate change also feature in the report and Bamford said visitors will continue to face upheavals to their trips.

“The reality of climate change is it will mean more closures and costs across DOC’s recreation network. Repairs can take time as we explore long-term solutions for damaged sites that will stand up to future climate-related events.”