Kingsland is one of the world's 'coolest' suburbs, but is it the best in New Zealand?

Kingsland has been voted one of the best suburbs in the world by UK magazine, but what do Aucklanders think?

The Auckland inner-city suburb of Kingsland has been named one of the world’s ‘coolest’ neighbourhoods in the annual survey from Time Out.

The UK media outlet received thousands of contributions from around the world and compiled the top 51 alongside local writers and editors. Kingsland came in 43rd and was praised for its quirky shops and eclectic food scene.

But is it really the best ‘burb in the country? We weren’t convinced, so we asked our reporters and editors around the country for their top picks.

READ MORE:

* Auckland's Karangahape Road named one of the world's 'coolest streets'

* The Auckland suburb named one of the world's 'coolest' neighbourhoods



Tauranga – Mount Maunganui

Brook Sabin This is surely one of the most picturesque spots in the country.

One of the most picturesque suburbs in the country, Mount Maunganui is famed for its golden beaches, endless surf and its iconic maunga Mauao - one of the most photographed spots in Aotearoa.

A mixture of boutiques, bars and restaurants line the town’s mainstreet, while its peninsula is flanked by Tauranga Harbour on one side and the South Pacific on the other.

After climbing Mauao, locals can be found soaking in the saltwater Mount Hot Pools or queueing outside Copenhagan Cones for an ice cream hit, while others head to bars such as Astrolabe Brew Bar and Brew Co on Maunganui Road for a well-earned beer.

Mount Maunganui comes alive during the spring and summer months, and is a favourite with New Zelanders and overseas visitors alike. – Dan Sheridan

Auckland – Te Atatū

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Views back to the city from Te Atatū.

You can't blame Time Out for choosing Kingsland as the coolest suburb in New Zealand. It has expensive pizza, a train station, no parking, and serves as the starting point for an official craft beer crawl. It's "cool", but where's the heart?

As a west Aucklander, I'm obliged to vote for anywhere past Point Chevalier along the Northwestern Motorway. And that's why Te Atatū gets my vote.

The suburb - which comprises both Te Atatū Peninsula and Te Atatū South - is one of the shiniest gems in the land of bourbon and burnouts. While it's only a short hop from the city centre, the neighbourhood feels a world away from the inner suburbs.

It's known for its scenic walking trails, cute community village and a micro-roastery which creates potent coffee three-to-four times the strength of your regular blend.

There's a family-friendly gastropub, a waste-free supermarket, and a boat club dishing up pub fare for half the price of inner city establishments. Its prized beach - sometimes sandy, sometimes muddy - also comes with views right back to the city. – Stephen Heard

Wellington – Karori

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Karori, Wellington's least-cool suburb but still cooler than Kingsland.

UK media outlet Time Out, in naming Kingsland cool, clearly suffered the same fate as so many Aucklanders and never made it south of the Bombay Hills.

If they had, and driven 642km south, they would have arrived in Wellington, the home of countless suburbs too cool to call themselves cool. To put Newtown, Aro Valley, Thorndon, any of the suburbs along the south coast, or Brooklyn up against Kingsland would be unfair. If Brooklyn is Quentin Tarantino, Kingsland is George Lucas.

So in the name of fairness, I give you Karori, Wellington's least-cool suburb but still cooler than Kingsland.

Karori is not only home to New Zealand's best op-shop, a more-than-acceptable pub, two supermarkets, two gas stations, and a mountain bike track, but it has something more than that.

The gardens are pruned, the people are pleasant, the drivers are courteous, and the bus system usually works. In this topsy-turvy world, fresh from one pandemic, with monkeypox looming, and as we sit on the edge of nuclear armageddon, what is cooler than that? – Tom Hunt

Christchurch – Lyttelton

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The township of Lyttelton. Those who live there wouldn't describe it as a "suburb" of Christchurch, rather a place in its own right.

Its neat cafés, restaurants and shops including Lyttelton Coffee Company, Arbour Woodfired Pizza and Bar, SUPER, Spooky Boogie and Henry Trading - along with its gritty vibe and harbour views - make Lyttelton the coolest Christchurch neighbourhood.

Musician Marlon Williams is from there, artist Bill Hammond had his studio there, it has a Saturday market and it's easy to get from there to Sumner beach or to Banks Peninsula.

There are walks in the hills around it and, if you work as well as live there, the only thing you must leave for is to refuel your car.

It's so cool, in fact, those who live there wouldn't describe it as a "suburb" of Christchurch, rather a place in its own right. – Joelle Dally

Hamilton – Frankton

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Frankton's Commerce St boast a mix of eclectic shops, eateries and living spaces.

Frankton retains the character of an old railway junction settlement with the kind of old school chip shop where you can dine in, with just enough gentrification to produce apartments where residents get given an e-scooter to get to the commuter train.

A cracking old-school two-storey pub with hard-case regulars overlooks a light industrial landscape scattered with classic record stores, cafes in old petrol stations, and the best op shops in the city. The weekly Saturday market is a mix of vintage goods, diversity and food from around the globe. – Wayne Timmo

Palmerston North – Hokowhitu

Warwick Smith/Stuff Lemon and sugar pancakes among the fresh pastries on sale at the Hokowhitu Village Farmers' Market.

Leafy Hokowhitu is one of Palmerston North’s most established suburbs, full of village charm.

Framed by the Manawatū River and Victoria Esplanade it holds a daily recreational pull for walkers, runners and cyclists, while the esplanade playground, scooter park, scenic railway and mini putt make it a weekend destination for families throughout the city.

The outdoor appeal extends to the monthly farmers’ market, where baked treats, live music and sunshine provide a perfectly chilled-out Sunday morning.

The retail appeal is muted, but food is to the fore, with several locally-owned traders, including Coffee on Ascot and Kneed Bakery. In the evening the tasting plates at The Fat Farmer provide some of the tastiest kai in Manawatū. – Matthew Dallas

Nelson – Stoke

STUFF Stoke has got more parks than Wilson's.

For starters, it's in the name. You're guaranteed a good time in Stoke. From pubs to some fine dining and everything in between, this place has got you covered. And that’s just satisfying your body.

For your mind, Stoke has got more parks than Wilson's, it abounds in history and is prettier than a picture, flanked by the mountains and the sea.

But our pièce de résistance is the Railway Reserve – a cycleway lined by free fruit trees, there to feed any and all. There’s definitely nowhere cooler in Aotearoa than Stoke. – Barnaby Sharp

Invercargill – Otatara

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Otatara is a five-minute drive to the centre of Invercargill.

For nature lovers in the south, Otatara fits the bill for living surrounded by native trees, being surrounded by bird song, and for families it is close to Oreti Beach, and for the foodies there are a couple of great restaurants, Ziff's Cafe and Bar and The Cabbage Tree.

Development is going ahead in leaps and bounds in this sought after location. It's also a five-minute drive to the centre of Invercargill and less than that to access the airport.

Stunning nature walks and a friendly community make it a great suburb in the south. – Natasha Holland

Taranaki – Oakura

LISA BURD/Stuff Everyone enjoying Oakura Beach on Christmas Day.

In Taranaki Oakura is not strictly a suburb, but at just 10 minutes from New Plymouth the seaside village is as good as it gets.

With a number of cafes and restaurants, including the award-winning Toret Cucina Italiana, an old-school pub with Butler's Reef and the best beach in Taranaki, it's a weekend hotspot and hugely popular holiday destination.

The first "suburb" in Taranaki to hit an average $1m asking price, the town is renowned for its laid back attitude, surfers, surf club, as the site of New Zealand's only Green School and for having possibly the best Four Square this side of the black stump. – Matthew Rilkoff

Which suburb do you think deserves to win and why? Let us know in the comments.