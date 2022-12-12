New Zealand ambassadors: Jack and Valerie Thompson can't get enough of Timaru

Jack and Valerie Thompson have been coming to Timaru every summer since 1997 and can not speak highly enough of the district.

And finally, after two years away, they are back in Timaru for their annual summer break.

For the past 25 years, the couple, from Lancashire, north west England, have travelled to South Canterbury during the UK’s colder months, and when they’re back home any chance they get they rave about Timaru, encouraging others to get to “the healthy and friendly region’’.

“We just love it here,’’ Jack, 90, said.

“It’s the best place in New Zealand in our opinions. Everywhere we go we tell people about Timaru.’’

And the pair have plenty to compare it to, having travelled the world for many years while Jack was in the British Army.

The Thompsons have not been back to Timaru for two years, because of Covid-19 and both agreed it was great to finally be here, with Valerie, 84, enjoying playing golf at the Maungati course earlier this week.

Both keen cyclists, the pair have already been enjoying rides in the countryside, and have developed a routine of biking about 6.5 kilometres from where they are staying to Wetlands Cafe on State Highway 1.

They are also full of praise for the town’s library, Valerie renewing the couple’s membership online when they could not get back to New Zealand because of the pandemic.

In fact, when The Timaru Herald visited the couple Jack was heading off on a bike ride around Fairview and keen to chat about Captain Cook book he had borrowed from the library.

Describing themselves as adventurous, the pair love meeting new people and have made many friends on their annual jaunts back to Timaru.

They have also done cycling tours in Australia and day rides in New Zealand.

“Timaru isn’t a flash place, but it’s interesting, and it has everything,’’ Jack said.

Since being back here, he has also been writing to The Timaru Herald’s letters to the editor, covering subjects including getting older and the Ukraine war.

With a sense of adventure, Jack went to France when he was 15 to represent his county as a boy scout.

He then joined the British Army and travelled around the world, coming to New Zealand in 1971 and falling in love with the way of life.

“New Zealand’s a healthy country and we love the chance to travel,’’ he said.

This time around they are staying at a rural property and the pair agreed it was nice to look out the window and see snow on the mountains and farm animals.