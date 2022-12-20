Auckland v Christchurch - the battle of the shitty cities

Christchurch is called the garden city and the Botanical Gardens are one of the city's many beauties. (file photo)

Auckland and Christchurch, the largest cities in the North and South Island, have both found themselves in the top five of New Zealand's Shit Town of the Year rankings. So which is really the shittiest? Maddison Gourlay and Juliette Sivertsen argue each city's merits.

In defence of Christchurch

- Maddison Gourlay is a Stuff reporter who grew up in Ashburton before living in Christchurch for four years, before moving to Timaru.

Christchurch is way better than Auckland. Need I say more?

Ok I probably do. So, let's start with the hospitality scene. Sure, Auckland may have a humming cafe in every suburb, but there's plenty of coffee choice in Christchurch too, and most of the beans used are roasted on-site.

And the food is served in interesting ways. Take, for example, the old post office which has been made into a cafe and delivers curly fries in pneumatic tubes. I bet they don’t have that in Auckland.

Like any big city, Christchurch has its crime – such as people stealing a police car and getting away with it for a couple of day before being caught, and someone ram-raiding a gun shop - but at least we don’t have a scary Santa on Queen St, which is the fuel of nightmares.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch’s Wizard has been an icon of the city for decades. (File photo)

Shit town competition organiser Geoff Rissole reckons the reason Auckland is higher on the list is because of people being “anti-jafa”. So it's easy to argue people are better in the south.

After all it’s the Christchurch characters that make the town - like Radio Ron, who travels on most of the bus route with his radio, and The Wizard who has The Wizard on his driver's licence and ran for mayor.

Sure Harry Styles is going to Auckland and not Christchurch, but he isn’t going to Wellington either, so the argument about the music scene is a “mute” point. Plus, in 2015, Dave Grohl promised to come back and do a free concert in the garden city and as a huge Foo Fighters fan I am still holding out hope. Rest in peace Taylor Hawkins.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff In 2015 Dave Grohl promised the Christchurch crowd they would come back to perform a free concert. (File photo)

My only real complaint about Christchurch is the traffic – it used to take me an hour to get to work. But when you compare that to Auckland, where it takes the same amount of time just to exit your driveway, the southern city doesn't seem too bad.

And these are all the reasons why a girl who has never lived outside of Canterbury believes Christchurch is better than Auckland.

In defence of Auckland

- Juliette Sivertsen is the travel news director for Stuff, born and raised in Christchurch but calls Auckland home (and still supports the Crusaders).

Growing up in Christchurch, it was practically a regional pastime to hate on Auckland.

My school friends and I thought the term JAFA (Just Another F…ing Aucklander) was a hilarious insult to anyone from the Big Smoke, and our favourite joke went along the lines of: “I support two teams. Canterbury and anyone playing against Auckland.”

For all the anti-Auckland sentiment that exists in Christchurch, most of my friends were desperate to leave as soon as we’d finished school or uni to seek out career opportunities in a bigger city.

I still remember my first ever trip to Auckland, aged 19, flying up for a U2 concert. I remember the warm evening air and the sheer amazement of not needing to bring a puffer jacket with me at night.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Sky Tower at night is a sight to behold.

In fact, I didn’t spot a single puffer jacket at all - unlike my hometown, where Kathmandu might as well be an official sponsor of the city thanks to its penchant for southerly fronts.

I was besotted with the city lights, the skyline and the coastlines, the endless choice of bustling bars and restaurants, the ever so cool cafes and cute streets with quaint villas. So much variety, so many beaches.

I eventually migrated north and over 11 years, I’ve lived in my fair share of damp and mouldy flats, been stuck in countless traffic jams, and my hair is entirely restructured due to the humidity. But I love it here.

I can walk to the beach from my apartment, or look out at night to see the Sky Tower lit up.

I don’t have to have thermals on standby in the middle of summer in case of a southerly change.

There are always events on (well, barring the last couple of years) and gigs to attend, and the city is full of people from all over the world, bringing unique aspects of their cultures to Tāmaki Makaurau.

I love that I have such a wide range of friendship circles established through the many activities and hobbies, workplaces and social outings I’ve enjoyed throughout my Auckland life.

There are sacrifices you have to make living here - the cost of living and housing is undoubtedly the worst part of it - but they’re sacrifices that I make in order to enjoy a rich and varied life.

Christchurch will always be a part of me, but Auckland suits me better.