Tourist operator goes from 'famine to feast' as overseas visitors return to Milford Sound

“They are back.”

International visitors have returned to tourist hotspot Milford Sound this summer – but numbers remain well below pre-Covid levels as the Chinese remain largely absent.

The Covid-19 enforced border closures in the past two summers resulted in a massive loss of clients for tourist companies operating at Milford Sound, with overseas visitors staying away.

But with the borders being reopened this year, numbers have ramped up during the summer.

Antony Sproull, operations manager for Queenstown-based business Air Milford which flies tourists to Milford Sound in fixed wing planes, said the past two years had been complex and stressful.

He was indebted to the Kiwi visitors who had kept the business running, but said the return of international tourists had seen a “complete reversal”.

“A revelation. We have gone from famine to feast.”

Three of Air Milford’s five aircraft were in hibernation this time last year.

John Hawkins/Stuff Milford Sound, with Deep Water Basin harbour, bottom left, Cleddau River, bottom, with Milford Airstrip and Hotel in the foreground and Mitre Peak on the left, Harrison Cove is on the distant right.

“Now we have got every plane in the sky. We are operating at pre-pandemic levels with still only 80% staffing, so it’s quite intense.”

Its international customers included people from Australia, America, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, plus Kiwis.

International clients began building through November and business had been very busy since Boxing Day, Sproull said.

“It hasn’t been a flick of the switch, but it has come quicker than expected. Right now 95% of the internationals want us to fly them to Milford Sound, that’s on their bucket list so that’s just where the demand is taking us.”

Real NZ and Southern Discoveries, which both offer boat cruises at Milford Sound, were also experiencing much bigger demand with the return of the international tourists, but not close to pre-pandemic levels.

Both said the continued absence of the Chinese market was noticeable.

“They are back,” Real NZ Fiordland-Rakiura general manager Russell Thomas said of the return of overseas tourists.

The company had downsized its operations and workforce in Milford during the pandemic and was now in the “reverse mode of that”.

“Now it’s simply rebuild”.

However, the company was looking to operate smarter at Milford, and not simply climb back into the high volume model, he said.

Southern Discoveries sales and marketing general manager Kerry Walker said it had reduced the volume of cruises it was putting on.

“We are taking it slowly but surely and making sure we are offering really good experiences, rather than trying to be everything to everyone all at once.”

“It’s nice to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Lots of internationals through at the moment, and from all over ... other than China, we can’t wait to have China back.”

Visit Fiordland manager Stu Cordelle said it had been a really tough two years in the region and it was fantastic to get overseas tourists back.

“We are still only 65% to 70% of pre-Covid numbers but when you consider 95% of the business coming to Fiordland prior to Covid-19 was international business, it makes such a massive difference to the region.”

In 2019 Milford Sound received a record 870,000 visitors, but it remains to be seen if numbers return to those levels.

The Milford Opportunities Project is exploring options to manage the growing tourist numbers at Milford Sound while gaining revenue to reinvest in the area.

Milford Opportunities director Chris Goddard said its master plan was not about capping visitors; it was about making sure visitors were spread out during the day rather than most arriving on buses in a four-hour period, between 10am and 2pm.

Key concepts of the plan include charging international visitors to Milford Sound an access fee, introducing a zero emission coach-based transport model, establishing a new Te Anau visitor and bus hub, developing multiple experiences along the corridor to Milford Sound and modernising infrastructure at Milford Sound.

Milford Opportunities team members are also testing whether the Milford Sound airstrip should be shut down and whether cruise ships should be banned, but pushback is coming from tourist operators.

The master plan will be delivered to the Government, which will make the ultimate decision, in June 2024.