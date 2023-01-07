China's borders reopen but don't expect pre-pandemic tourist numbers for another year

China reopens its borders tomorrow , but it could be a year before Chinese tourist visits to New Zealand return to pre-pandemic levels.

Tourism experts welcomed the news but they are not expecting an immediate influx of tour groups despite the start of the Lunar New Year on January 22, which traditionally saw a boom in Chinese tourists to New Zealand.

The New Zealand Government also decided this week not to require Covid-19 screening of Chinese visitors despite a reported huge outbreak of the virus there.

In 2016, 400,000 Chinese tourists spent $1.7 billion in New Zealand, with 2017 reporting 59 flights a week from China landing in New Zealand (from six operators).

China was New Zealand’s second-largest international market in 2019 with 407,000 visitors, according to Tourism NZ’s visitor snapshot.

On average, each visitor spent $476 a day in 2019. Most visited during Lunar New Year and about half stayed for more than a week.

However, a Tourism New Zealand spokesperson said they estimated up to 150,000 Chinese tourists would visit in 2023 – about 40% of pre-Covid levels.

Ng Han Guan/AP Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China's Jiangxi province on Nov. 1, 2022.

Mark Quickfall, founder and owner of Totally Tourism, an umbrella company for a number of New Zealand sightseeing and adventure businesses, said China’s decision was welcomed but “was a little bit of a surprise”.

“We didn't really plan for it until next summer, so it's come ahead of time,” he said.

“The challenge for New Zealand tourism is delivering on the promise. There's quite a shortage of qualified and experienced staff, right across the sector.”

Paul Norris, conservation officer at RealNZ which operates tourism experiences across the South Island, expected there will be some additional business in the short term but “it won't be on a large scale”.

The “first round” of Chinese visitors would likely be people travelling to see family and friends, he said.

123RF Milford Sound has long been a popular destination for Chinese tour groups.

“Looking ahead to next summer season, we're fairly confident that those visitors from the Southeast Asian market will start coming back in significant numbers.”

The Economist described China’s reopening as “the biggest economic event of 2023” and “good news for places that depended on Chinese spending”.

However, a Reuters report quoting Liu Simin – an official with the tourism arm of the China Society for Futures Studies, a research institute based in Beijing – suggested international travel would not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

Hell’s Gate Geothermal Reserve and Mud Spa general manager Paul Rayner said the Rotorua-based business was not expecting to see an immediate influx of Chinese tourists – something he was “relatively happy about”.

Supplied Champagne pool at Wai-O-Tapu in Rotorua. The town is a hub for visitors to the North Island.

A rush would overwhelm the business, which had been running at capacity for weeks, Rayner said.

“We are so busy right now ... we’re doing close to 2019 numbers already so we actually wouldn’t have space for the Chinese market to come back in right now,” he said.

Pre-Covid, the Asian market made up a significant portion of his customer base, but they had since focused on the North American, European and Australian markets.

Rayner said he expected the business would see a jump in the number of visiting Chinese tourists around China's school holidays in August.

Planes are full, cruise ships are arriving and there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to visit New Zealand over summer, says Tourism Minister Stuart Nash during a visit to Queenstown. Video first published October 28 2022.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell believed the North Island tourism hub would see a return of Chinese visitors, but she cautioned against expecting a rush to pre-Covid levels.

“Chinese tourists have been a strong market for us in the past so it's good news that they can visit again.”

Taupō mayor David Trewavas was equally eager to see a return of this important market.

They represented a large proportion of the high-end tourist who would stay at Taupō venues like the Huka Lodge.

The co-founder of Rotorua's Treewalk, Bruce Thomasen, said he expected to see a different market emerge from China, at least initially.

He believed the initial wave would be people coming to visit family and smaller travel groups of couples and independent travellers.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Susan He, manager of Top Kiwi Souvenirs, says it has been a difficult time without Chinese tourists.

Susan He​ is store manager at Top Kiwi Souvenir, in Christchurch. Before the pandemic it was not unheard of for an individual tourist from China to spend $10,000 there.

The Riccarton Rd shop relied heavily on Chinese tourism and came close to closing down while the borders were shut.

She did not expect an immediate increase in Chinese tourists as the process to obtain a visitor visa could take many months and New Zealand’s “overseas immigration office is still closed”.

“I’ve heard from friends that some people have applied for a visa, and they have had to wait two or three months and didn't get it,” she said.

“Because it has been three years, many of the customers their passports expired and they need to apply to the Chinese government and to New Zealand for a visa.

“Spring Festival is in two weeks, so it is not enough time to get a visa.”