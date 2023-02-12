Take photos (just don't share them) and leave only footprints

Debbie Pettinger, of the Otago Tramping and Mountaineering Club, at Gillespie Pass, Mt Aspiring.

Hiking to a supposed secluded location, only to find rubbish, toilet paper, human excrement, and of course, people posing for photos.

‘‘One person shares a picture and the next thing you know everyone is there,’’ Debbie Pettinger said.

The 53-year-old knows a thing or two about hiking, she has been going off the beaten track since joining the Otago Tramping and Mountaineering Club as a teen in 1987.

It is through that club – one of the oldest in New Zealand and celebrating its centenary this year – where she met her eventual husband, hiked through remote parts of southern New Zealand, and slept in the likes of an ice cave.

Debbie Pettinger/Supplied Debbie Pettinger and her husband, who she met through the club, at Gillespie Pass.

The couple’s daughter has also become a member of the club – the fourth generation to do so.

One of the biggest changes over her more than three decades of exploring the far flung corners of Otago and Southland was the rapid rise in sharing some of those locations on social media – a double-edged sword for outdoor enthusiasts.

‘’It's great to show people the beauty of our country and get people out into the hills to discover it for themselves,’’ Pettinger said.

‘’The downside is that everyone wants to get 'that photo' at the same spot, so some areas are being hammered with too many people in one fragile area.’’

Those places include the likes of the Instafamous view point of Roy’s Peak, in Wanaka, or Lake Wilson, off the Routeburn Track, which used to be a tranquil spot.

In addition to that old adage of taking photos and leaving just footprints, some of those on social media quests were leaving toilet paper and human waste in plain sight.

Debbie Pettinger/Supplied Debbie Pettinger's daughter walks along the Matukituki Valley.

Pettinger said she preferred not to post pictures on social media, and to explore the back country through the likes of the local tramping club, where you could learn valuable skills like reading a map and snow craft.

‘‘You get to discover places you never would have if you were on your own.’’

Keeping fit and being in nature were drawcards for Pettinger: ‘‘you solve all the world’s problems when you are walking . . . there are no distractions’’.

She preferred to go camping than staying in a hut, and avoiding the country’s more popular walks ‘‘which were getting hammered’’.

That included people blasting their music via portable speakers, spoiling the sounds of nature: running water or the call of native birds.

Supplied A hiker at the edge of Roy’s Peak in Wanaka.

In the lead-up to the tramping club’s centenary weekend in October, dozens of members were celebrating by scheduling 100 walks, with Pettinger and her family aiming to complete up to 70.

Completed trips for the club included the Greenstone and Routeburn, and later this month they will complete the Milford Track, which is the club’s ‘Celebration of Freedom Walk’.

In 1965, 43 trampers from the club went to hike the Milford Track, which was limited to guided trips

That act of rebellion led to additional huts and facilities for independent walkers, and a year later the track was opened for all.

Debbie favourite day trips -

The Routeburn in a day (because you can and it's easier than trying to get a booking)

The Kepler in a day (same as above, although this is a much longer day)

Ben Ōhau via Greta Stream (decent 1000m climb with fantastic views)

Lake Marian Fiordland (an awesome hanging lake that is becoming popular)